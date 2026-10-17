How Many Ways Can A Brand Night Come To Life? OMODA X Night Kicks Off Its Surprises On October 20

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How many ways can an automotive brand night come to life?

An all-new model yet to be unveiled, a group of special guests from diverse cultural backgrounds, and a series of surprises for users around the world. When all these elements come together on one stage, what kind of sparks will they ignite?

On October 20, OMODA & JAECOO will present OMODA X Night, bringing together automotive innovation, fashion, music, technology and inspiring stories from around the world. A global celebration of individuality, trends and crossover creativity is about to begin.







A New Evolution of Crossover: OMODA X Set for Its Global Debut

True crossover never settles for existing boundaries. For OMODA, CROSSVOLUTION is more than a design philosophy woven into the brand's DNA. It represents a creative spirit of breaking boundaries and constantly evolving.

There is a group of people who understand the rules of life yet never lose their edge. They appreciate the sophistication and style of urban living while embracing the freedom and wild spirit of outdoor exploration. With maturity comes a clearer sense of what they want, along with a bolder vision of what a car can be.

On October 20, this attitude toward life will meet OMODA's crossover DNA in an entirely new way. With CROSSVOLUTION at its core, OMODA X will make its global debut. How will futuristic mecha design merge with geometric aesthetics? What new form will emerge when sporty dynamism meets a bold, untamed spirit?

MORE OMODA THAN EVER. A new vision of crossover design and lifestyle is about to be revealed.







When Miss World Meets Global Youth Culture: A Crossover Spectacle Awaits

The evening will also bring together inspiring figures from a range of fields.

Miss World representatives from different countries will take the stage, bringing international fashion, cultural diversity and individual expression together on one stage. The passions of young people take many forms, from bold fashion statements and the rhythm of music to unique perspectives on technology and emerging trends.

Behind these diverse expressions lie evolving trends in youth culture. Kantar, a globally recognized data, insights and consulting company, will share its latest observations on youth culture, exploring how the younger generation is changing through their communities of interest, emotional needs and attitudes toward life. As fashion, technology, music and youth culture come together, what other unexpected moments will the night have in store?

The Real Highlights Are Co-Created by Users Worldwide

Beyond the dazzling performances under the spotlight, the stories of real users will be just as worth celebrating.

That evening, OMODA & JAECOO owners from around the world will come together to perform a song dedicated to the brand. Different languages, cultures and personal stories will unite through one melody, creating a shared brand memory co-created by users worldwide.

From city streets across the globe to one stage on October 20, owners from different countries will come together, united by their shared passions. The highlights of the night will belong not only to the highly anticipated new model, but also to every individual bringing their own story to the celebration.







October 20: The Excitement Is About to Begin

A bold new model. A celebration of trends that crosses cultural boundaries. A brand experience co-created by users from around the world.

What bold new form will OMODA X take when it makes its debut? How will different cultures and creative forces come together on one stage? And what unforgettable moments will global owners create?

There is more than one way to make the night come to life. See you on October 20 at OMODA X Night.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.



In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 9 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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