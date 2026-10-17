V-P Radhakrishnan Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Tamil Film Music Composer Deva

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Vice-President (V-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday expressed sorrow over the demise of renowned Tamil film music composer Deva.

In his condolence message, the Vice-President said that Deva had carved a distinct identity for himself in the Tamil film industry through his unique musical style and popular 'gaana' songs that captured the lives and emotions of people.

"Radhakrishnan noted that Deva had composed music for more than 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, making a lasting contribution to Indian cinema," a statement said.

The Vice-President said that Deva's memorable compositions and distinctive contribution to 'gaana' music would continue to be cherished by generations of music lovers.

He described the composer's demise as a great loss to the Tamil film and music industry.

Radhakrishnan extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, friends, members of the film fraternity and music lovers.

Earlier, the news of the demise of Deva, popularly known as 'Thenisai Thendral', at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry.

Deva, who was born on November 20, 1950, is credited with having scored music for several blockbusters, including Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annamalai', 'Arunachalam' and 'Baasha'.

The music director, who made his debut in Tamil cinema in the year 1986 with the Tamil film 'Maatukaara Mannaru', is also known for having introduced the popular 'Gaana' form of music to cinema.

Deva, who composed several Gaana songs, has also sung several numbers.

Only a couple of weeks ago, the music director, who participated in the success meet of the Tamil film 'Meesaya Murukku 2' had disclosed why he had introduced Gaana songs to Tamil cinema.

"I was the 28th music director who got introduced to the film industry at a time when music director Ilaiyaraaja was ruling the roost. Before me, 27 music directors had made their debut and could not sustain. It is not a small thing if I could sustain at a time the music scene was dominated by two great music composers. On the one hand was Ilaiyaraaja, an iconic composer and on the other was A.R. Rahman. Any song I composed would either sound like a song composed by Raaja or if I scored a western number, it would sound like Rahman. It was under these circumstances that I wanted an identity for myself and therefore brought the Gaana songs," Deva had said during the event.