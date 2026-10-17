Steve Eisman Warns Openai Is Now So Important That Its Collapse Could Cause A Recession In The US



Eisman said the scale of capital flowing into AI has made OpenAI much more important to the economy than many investors may realize.

He highlighted the capital expenditure commitments being made by cloud providers, chip companies and infrastructure firms to support the AI boom. Eisman said that if demand for AI services suddenly weakened, the effects could ripple through the companies supplying that infrastructure.

“The Big Short” investor Steve Eisman is raising a fresh warning about the growing importance of artificial intelligence to the U.S. economy, arguing that OpenAI has become so deeply embedded in the AI investment boom that a collapse at the company could have consequences far beyond the technology sector.

Speaking on The Compound and Friends podcast on Friday, Eisman said the rapid growth of OpenAI, Anthropic and other AI companies has created an unusual concentration of economic and financial risk.

OpenAI Has Become 'Systemically Important'

Eisman said the scale of capital flowing into AI has made OpenAI much more important to the economy than many investors may realize.

“If OpenAI went bankrupt tomorrow, and I'm not making that prediction, but let's just say that it did, I think the US economy would go into recession immediately,” Eisman warned.

He questioned how quickly an AI company could become so important to the broader economy.

Eisman highlighted the capital expenditure commitments being made by cloud providers, chip companies and infrastructure firms to support the AI boom. If demand for AI services suddenly weakened, the effects could ripple through the companies supplying that infrastructure, he explained.

AI Faces A Price War As 'Token Maxing' Ends

He argued that the economics of the leading AI models are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as cheaper open-weight models improve and customers begin scrutinizing their AI budgets.

“There's pretty good evidence that a price war is starting,” Eisman said.

He pointed to the rapid decline in the cost of running AI models and the emergence of open-weight alternatives as a major threat to companies trying to maintain premium pricing.

“You've got open weight models that are a tenth the price. They're not as good as the models, but you know, you don't need a Mercedes-Benz for every road trip,” he said.

Eisman believes the end of“token maxing”, which refers to companies spending aggressively on AI usage without closely scrutinizing the economics, could expose the industry's underlying vulnerabilities.

“They were making more money as a result of token maxing than they reasonably could have made on an ongoing basis once companies looked at their budgets and said, we obviously can't spend at this rate on AI as great as the technology is,” he said.

'It's All One Trade', Says Eisman

For Eisman, the biggest concern extends beyond OpenAI itself. He sees the AI boom as increasingly interconnected, with major technology companies and infrastructure providers depending on continued AI spending.

“The problem with the AI story is a concentration problem,” Eisman said.

He specifically pointed to Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) customer concentration, arguing that the chipmaker's exposure to a handful of major customers highlights how tightly connected the AI ecosystem has become.

But Eisman's broader warning is about what happens to financial markets if the AI narrative changes.“There is only one narrative that matters right now, and that's AI,” he said. Eisman ultimately framed AI as the dominant trade driving markets, meaning a major reversal could have consequences well beyond individual AI companies.

“So, you tell me what happens to the AI narrative and I'll tell you what happens to the stock market,” he said.“It's all one trade. It's AI. Period. End of discussion.”

Eisman stressed that he is not predicting an OpenAI bankruptcy. He also said that while a major AI downturn could produce a bad recession, he does not view it as comparable to the 2008 financial crisis.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, declined 0.26; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) edged lower by 0.27%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.21%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) fell about 3.2% on Friday, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) fell nearly 3%.

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