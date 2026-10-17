Tripura: Police Foil 72-Hour Highway Blockade By Surrendered Militants

A 72-hour blockade of the Assam-Agartala National Highway, called by the surrendered militant groups of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) under the Kaulajoy faction, was effectively foiled by the swift action of the police administration on Saturday. Although tensions arose in the Chandra Sadhup para area of Baramura over the proposed blockade, vehicular movement along the national highway is currently normal.

According to reports, as per their pre-announced programme, members of the surrendered militant groups associated with the Kaulajoy faction of the NLFT and ATTF arrived at Chandra Sadhup para in Baramura on Maha Saptami to participate in the 72-hour highway blockade.

Upon receiving the information, police officials, accompanied by a Deputy Collector and Magistrate (DCM) from the Jirania Sub-Divisional Administration, reached the spot. The officials held discussions with the protesters and appealed to them to withdraw the blockade.

However, the protesters remained adamant and refused to call off their agitation despite the administration's appeal.

Police Detain Protesters to Clear Highway

Subsequently, the police administration took swift action to bring the situation under control. The police detained the protesters, including Kaulajoy Tripura, who was reportedly leading the blockade. They were later taken to AD Nagar in Agartala, according to reports.

Two Cops Injured in Scuffle

Meanwhile, allegations emerged that two police personnel were attacked while the protesters were being detained. The injured personnel have been identified as Prasenjit Das and Kajal Debbarma. Both were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the prompt intervention of the police administration, the situation is now reportedly under control. Vehicular movement along the Assam–Agartala National Highway remains normal. Although the proposed blockade had raised concerns about possible traffic disruptions during the festive season, the administration's timely intervention helped avert major traffic congestion. (ANI)

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