Brain Tumour Symptoms: 6 Warning Signs Often Mistaken For Common Health Problems

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Brain tumors pose a serious health risk. People often miss the early signs because they look like everyday health issues. Patients face severe complications by the time these symptoms become clear. You must know these warning signs to stay safe.

Brain tumors create serious health problems. People often ignore the early signs because they look like everyday health issues. You must consult a doctor if you experience these symptoms repeatedly. Let us understand the symptoms and treatments for brain tumors.

Doctors define a brain tumor as the abnormal growth of cells in or around the brain. These tumors can be malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-cancerous). The growing tumor puts pressure on different brain parts and disrupts normal functions. Some tumors grow very slowly, while others spread rapidly.

You need to watch out for these six main symptoms. First, you might get new or constantly increasing headaches. Second, you could experience sudden seizures or fits even without a medical history. Third, patients often face continuous nausea, vomiting, or extreme tiredness. Fourth, you might notice changes in memory, thinking, or behavior. Fifth, people often lose strength in one arm or leg, which looks like paralysis. Finally, you could face sudden problems with your vision or speech. Some people show no early signs, as symptoms depend entirely on the tumor's location and growth rate.

Brain tumors can affect people at any age. Older adults mostly get specific types of tumors, while children face different tumor types. Past radiotherapy, radiation exposure, and family medical history increase your risk. Genetic conditions like Neurofibromatosis and Tuberous Sclerosis also raise the chances. However, having these risk factors does not mean you will definitely get the disease.

Doctors decide the treatment based on the tumor's type, size, location, and cell nature. They also check the patient's overall health before starting the process. Medical experts use steroids and symptom-relief medicines to manage the condition. The main treatment options include surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.

A simple headache or vomiting does not always mean you have a brain tumor. You should consult a doctor only if these symptoms persist or worsen over time. You must seek emergency medical help if you experience sudden seizures, speech issues, vision loss, or movement problems for the first time.