Tamil Music Composer Deva Dies At 75 Rajinikanth Offers Final Tributes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Well-known Indian music composer Deva, who had a long-standing association with cinema icon Rajinikanth, has passed away due to health complications at the age of 75. According to Indian media reports, he had no pulse when he arrived at the hospital and that efforts to revive him were futile.

Deva was born on November 20, 1950. The late music composer predominantly worked in Tamil cinema, making music for more than 400 films. He also composed music for Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

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He was known for bringing 'gaana' music into mainstream cinema. His songs and background scores for Rajinikanth-starrers such as Annamalai, Arunachalam and Baashha became hugely popular.

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His signature title-card music, which accompanies the appearance of Rajinikanth's name on screen, became an iconic part of the actor's cinematic identity and has been consistently used for his film introductions.

Rajinikanth arrived at the residence of the veteran music composer on Saturday to pay his last respects.

Born in Mylapore, Chennai, he was widely credited with popularising Gaana music in Tamil cinema. He composed music for over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

Joseph Vijay, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, also visited his residence in T. Nagar, Chennai, to pay his respects by placing a floral garland on his body and offering tribute, and console the family members.

Meanwhile, tributes have also been pouring in across social media platforms from political figures, celebrities, and fans.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who also closely collaborated with the late music composer, wrote,“The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humour and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like 'Avvai Shanmugi', 'Pammal K. Sambandam', and 'Panchatanthiram' come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family.”

Remembering the veteran music composer, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his tributes on X.

“I was deeply shocked to hear the news of the passing of 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva. Deva possessed a pure, guileless heart, entirely free from jealousy, deceit, or cunning. He was instrumental in bringing the 'Gaana' genre into mainstream film music - to such an extent that the term 'Gaana' became synonymous with Deva himself. Coming from a simple rural background to Chennai, he rose to become one of the leading music directors in the South Indian film industry, serving as an inspiration to many. He composed music for films featuring all the top superstars, playing a pivotal role in their success,” Stalin wrote.

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