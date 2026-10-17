Sheikh Hamdan Announces Dubai-It Award Winner For Projects In The Field Of Economy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Did you know that hald of the world's kiteboards and wakeboards are made in Dubai? The firm that makes those just bagged the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Economy.

Sheikh Hamdan on Saturday congratulated the SWS Board Technology team, saying that entrepreneur Rainier Nouhra "built one of the world's largest board manufacturing businesses" from Dubai.

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"Today, SWS Board Technology produces half the world's kiteboards and wakeboards and one-third of its snowboards, with annual capacity exceeding 450,000 boards and more than 6 million sold worldwide," he said.

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The boards made by this firm have been used at the Winter Olympic Games and world championships. Sheikh Hamdan also gave the company a shoutout for advancing sustainability in the industry.

The award is insipired by the Dubai Ruler's and Dubai's remarkable development journey, "Dubai-it has become a philosophy of action that drives innovation and progress".

The annual award will recognise individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach. It also "celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success".

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