Amir Al-Najjar Claims Title In Final Round Of Jordan Speed Test Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 17 (Petra) – Amir Hisham Al-Najjar clinched the overall title and the 4WD category win at the fourth and final round of the Jordan Speed Test Championship on Friday, following fierce competition among drivers at the Hover Up Track in the Dead Sea.

Organized by Jordan Motorsport and sponsored by Zain Jordan, the championship finale featured 39 drivers from Jordan and Palestine competing across three heats.

In the 4WD and overall category, Amir Hisham Al-Najjar took first place in a Mitsubishi Evo Prototype, clocking a winning time of 1:46.336 minutes in his final run. Hisham Amir Al-Najjar finished runner-up in a Mitsubishi Colt Prototype (1:47.222), while Fadi Dahshan secured third in a Mitsubishi Evo 7 (1:53.049).

The Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) category title was awarded to Yazan Jumaa driving a Renault Clio RS (1:57.721), followed by Ahmad Jankhot in a VW Golf MK2 (2:05.375) in second, and Mustafa Jumaa in a Citroën DS3 (2:05.597) in third.

In the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) category, Abdul Rahman Shekakwa placed first in a Rista Go with a time of 1:57.170 minutes. Palestine's Basil Al-Asbah took second in a BMW E30 (2:04.031), while Jad Nabhas placed third in a Toyota AE86 (2:04.261).

Category trophy winners included Hisham Amir Al-Najjar (Class 1), Amir Hisham Al-Najjar (Class 2A), Fadi Dahshan (Class 2B), Saif Mansour (Class 3A), Yazan Jumaa (Class 3B), Mustafa Jumaa (Class 4A), Amer Musa (Class B4), Assem Al-Dharous (Class 42), Ahmad Shaheen (Class 5A), Anzor Abzakh (Class 52), Dia Karzon (Class 5B), Anas Toghj (Class P3), and Abdul Rahman Shekakwa (Class P4).

Special awards were presented to Anzor Abzakh (Rookie Cup), Amir Hisham Al-Najjar (Junior Cup), and Qais Tuffaha (Master Cup).

//Petra// AA