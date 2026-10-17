Kundi Hits Back At Fazlur Rehman Over Governor's Rule In KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that there will be no compromise on maintaining law and order in the province. He said the state would fight those who take up arms against it and that action should be taken against those who refuse to accept Pakistan's Constitution and laws.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said he was deeply disappointed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's speech delivered two days earlier.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman says governor's rule is wrong, but could he previously move freely in his own area? If governor's rule is wrong, is it permissible to take land from soldiers?

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor said he wanted to tell Maulana Fazlur Rehman that the chief minister of Balochistan was fighting the war against terrorism.

Balochistan is facing the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is grappling with terrorism. Maulana Fazlur Rehman says the government cannot be formed without him, but the current government has been formed. Kundi invited Maulana Fazlur Rehman to stand with the Constitution.

Faisal Karim Kundi said terrorists had been resettled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after which they took up arms again. People were brought from Afghanistan and settled in the province. Previously, people were discouraged from discussing peace in the province, while other issues were discussed. However, maintaining peace in the province had been a central point of his stance.

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He said questions were being raised about the province's mineral resources. If minerals were available, he asked, what minerals could be found in other districts? He invited foreign companies to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extract mineral resources.

He said mineral extraction would bring prosperity and create employment opportunities for local people. The province had employment opportunities, and minerals would be extracted and sold.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor said the people wanted peace, prosperity and development. He said the province had been devastated by those who governed it, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would now progress. Mohsin Naqvi had provided 19 armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicles to the province, while 10 to 12 districts would be modernised.

Faisal Karim Kundi said there had previously been a significant gap between Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it was inappropriate for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to remain confined to rooms and make allegations. He added that Murad Saeed was a very close associate of the PTI founder.

Speaking about the health and education sectors, he said reforms had been promised in both sectors, but doctors were staging protests. He thanked the faculty members and doctors for ending their protest. He said none of his relatives headed any institution.

Referring to the tragedy at a school in Peshawar, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said a committee had been formed to investigate the incident.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor reiterated that there would be no compromise on law and order in the province. He said providing peace, prosperity and development to the people was essential.