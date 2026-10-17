Zelensky: Russian Forces Attack More Than 15 Energy Facilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“Yesterday, the Russians launched one of their largest attacks on Ukraine's energy sector: more than 15 critical power generation and transmission facilities in various regions of Ukraine were targeted. Restoration efforts are underway, involving all necessary services and all available resources from Ukrainian energy companies,” Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the situation was most critical in Lutsk, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Shepetivka, Slavuta, and Netishyn. Energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as other regions, was also targeted.

Zelensky noted that the Russians have escalated their anti-energy operation and are attempting to deplete Ukraine's reserves and restoration capacity as much as possible.

“Between 7:00 p.m. yesterday and 7:00 a.m. today alone, more than 320 jet- and gasoline-powered 'Shaheds,' as well as loitering munitions, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, were used against our energy sector, our cities, and our communities. And although our soldiers manage to shoot down a significant portion of them, the sheer scale and relentlessness of the Russian strikes-particularly against the energy sector-unfortunately have many negative consequences,” he emphasized.

Zelensky reported that new support packages for Ukraine from European partners have already been prepared and thanked them for this. He also highlighted the importance of conveying information about these events to the United States.

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“At a time when the Russians have launched such a massive strike against our energy sector, a decision was, unfortunately, made in America to completely ignore the Lindsey Graham Act, which was supposed to exert truly effective pressure on Russia to end this war. This law could-and still can!-be of great help. But for the law to truly work, every vote in its favor matters,” Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that the aggressor is trying to cause a blackout to leave millions of our people without electricity and heating. To stop Russia, we must keep the pressure on it. At the same time, the U.S. easing pressure on the aggressor and offering financial incentives to Putin encourage him to continue the attacks.

“We must not give up our ground and must try to end the war-end it, rather than give Putin every reason to continue it indefinitely. Thank you to everyone who is truly fighting for peace and helping Ukraine!” Zelensky added.

As reported, throughout the day on October 16, energy facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Volyn, and Odesa regions came under Russian attack.

On the night of and morning of October 17, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Kharkiv regions.