Argentina Tops List Of Countries With Largest IMF Debts In 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Argentina has emerged as the country with the largest outstanding debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2026, according to a ranking published by Visual Capitalist.

The South American country's debt to the IMF stands at $56.8 billion, equivalent to approximately 8.2% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Ukraine ranks second, with outstanding IMF obligations amounting to $14.4 billion.

Pakistan follows in third place with $10.8 billion, while Egypt ranks fourth with $10.6 billion.

Ecuador completes the top five, with $9.4 billion in outstanding debt to the international financial institution.

The IMF remains a major source of financial assistance for countries facing economic challenges, including balance-of-payments difficulties, currency instability and fiscal pressures.

Governments frequently turn to the Fund for financial support during economic crises, as well as to stabilise their economies and address external financing needs.

The ranking highlights the scale of financial obligations owed to the IMF by some of its largest borrowers.

The full ranking is presented below: