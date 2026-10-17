OIC Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Crises, Cooperation At Baghdad Meeting

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BAGHDAD, Oct 17 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states gathered in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday for the group's 52nd session, with regional crises, Palestine, and cooperation among member states high on the agenda, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi opened the meeting, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Welcoming delegates, al-Zaidi said the Islamic world faces growing challenges that test its ability to coexist and adapt to economic, cultural, and media transformations.

“What we are witnessing in terms of crises at the regional and international levels calls for greater joint action to protect the interests of our peoples, serve the causes of our nation and ensure the future of our generations,” he said.

On Palestine, the prime minister reaffirmed Iraq's position that the Palestinian issue remains at the core of the conflict in the region.

He said ensuring justice for the Palestinian people and guaranteeing their rights are essential to regional security and stability.

Al-Zaidi also called for freedom of trade, protection of trade routes, and the smooth flow of transportation through international corridors.

He announced an Iraqi initiative aimed at integrating energy grids, railway networks, transportation and digital communications among OIC countries, as well as developing digital payment systems and trade platforms and strengthening integration between industrial zones.

The initiative aims to promote security, stability, and prosperity and strengthen the ability of member states to confront crises and challenges, he said.

Al-Zaidi also thanked Pakistan for its efforts to defuse regional tensions and urged OIC member states to step up efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Iraq took over the OIC's rotating presidency from Türkiye during the meeting.

Held under the theme“Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development,” the two-day session is addressing Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza and developments in other crisis zones across the Islamic world.

--NNN-ANADOLU