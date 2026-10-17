Optio Incentives Open The Market
October 16, 2026 10:29 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Christoffer Herheim, Chief Executive Officer, Optio Incentives ("Optio" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Lara Donaldson, President, TMX Investor Solutions, to open the market and celebrate the Company's strategic technology collaboration with TMX Investor Solutions. The collaboration brings together Optio's modern, scalable and global equity management platform and TMX Investor Solution's Canadian market knowledge and established client relationships. TMX Investor Solutions and Optio plan to introduce the Optio platform in Canada by the end of 2026.
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Optio is a global equity compensation and incentive management platform, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway. More than 500 companies, including companies listed on 15 stock exchanges, trust Optio to administer equity plans for over one million participants across 100+ countries. The platform covers plan administration, IFRS 2 and US GAAP reporting, and integrated custody and trading, connects with 70+ HRIS systems, and holds SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II certifications.
For more information, please visit optioincentives.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Christoffer Herheim
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer
Optio Incentives
...
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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
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