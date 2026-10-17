MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dr. Antony Harwood Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

October 16, 2026 11:12 AM EDT | Source: Dr. Antony Harwood

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Dr. Antony Harwood announces today that he has filed an early warning report in respect of his holdings of common shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: MON) (OTC Pink: MXTRF) (FSE: ES0) (“Montero” or the“Company”).

On October 8, 2026, Montero closed a non-brokered private placement of an aggregate of 2,727,273 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.55 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,500,000.15 (the "Offering"). Each Unit was composed of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of C$0.70 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration of the expiry date in certain circumstances.

Dr. Harwood acquired 363,637 Units, consisting of 363,637 Shares and 181,819 Warrants under the Offering for aggregate consideration of C$200,000.35.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Offering, Dr. Harwood beneficially owned, or controlled or directed, 777,046 Shares and 333,333 options to purchase Shares (each, an " Option "), representing approximately 9.19% of the then issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.64% of the then issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the closing of the Offering Dr. Harwood beneficially owns, or controls or directs, 1,140,683 Shares, 181,819 Warrants and 333,333 Options, representing approximately 10.20% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.16% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes. Dr. Harwood may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, Shares or other securities of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Antony Harwood

Telephone: +1 604 428 7050

The head office of the Company is located at Suite 401, 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T7, Canada

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. A copy of the early warning report will appear on Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.'s profile on the SEDAR+ website at . A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Dr. Antony Harwood.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Dr. Antony Harwood