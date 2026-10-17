Kyrgyzstan, Armenia Sign Series Of Bilateral Documents

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A series of bilateral documents aimed at strengthening Kyrgyz-Armenian cooperation was signed in Yerevan on October 17 during the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to Armenia, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan published.

The documents signed include:

- A Joint Statement by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan;

- An Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on travel and the procedure for the stay of citizens;

- A Roadmap for Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Armenia for 2027-2029;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation in Education between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation in Higher Education and Science between the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia for 2027–2029;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Armenia on cooperation in the preservation of Lakes Issyk-Kul and Sevan;

- An Agreement on Cooperation in Pension Provision between the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia;

The State Personal Data Protection Agency

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Personal Data Protection Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia;

- An Agreement establishing sister-city relations between Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and Yerevan, Armenia.