Suggestions Made By Ram Temple CEO Will Be Adhered To: Nripendra Mishra

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Oct 17 (IANS) Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said the suggestions made by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, during a review meeting on construction-related matters would be followed, particularly regarding the timely utilisation of advance payments made to construction agencies.

Speaking to reporters, Nripendra Mishra said he had not held any separate discussion with the Ram Temple Trust CEO regarding the particular work.

However, the CEO attended the review meeting and was briefed on the topics discussed, including construction-related matters examined during the review. His suggestions were also considered.

Referring to advance payments made to agencies such as the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam and other institutions, Nripendra Mishra said CEO Jeetendra Mishra had suggested that the advance payments should be utilised in time.

He added that if the funds were not fully utilised, the interest incurred on the same should be paid to the Ram Temple Trust.

"All the suggestions made by him were correct, and they will be followed," the Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman said.

Earlier on Friday, Nripendra Misra added that almost all construction work at the temple complex has been completed, with the remaining work scheduled to be finished by November 15.

While extending greetings on the upcoming festivals, he said that 148 of the nearly 150 construction works within the complex had been completed and handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust.

He said Larsen & Toubro, which was responsible for executing the construction work, had to hand over the completed projects to the Trust along with the relevant records, drawings, designs and financial documentation.

The Trust's project engineers subsequently inspect the works before approving their handover.

"Of these 150 works, 148 have been completed and handed over. The major construction work that is yet to be handed over is the Parkota, the temple's perimeter structure," Nripendra Misra said.

The committee chairman's update comes as work continues on the remaining infrastructure, finishing and lighting arrangements at the Ram Mandir complex, with November 15 set as the deadline for completing the pending tasks.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra inspected the International Ram Katha Museum.

The museum, being developed under the Ram Temple Trust, will feature 20 galleries featuring the life of Lord Ram.