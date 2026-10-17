Odisha Vigilance Recovers Over Rs 21.88 Lakh From Engineer In Bribery Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (IANS) The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 21,88,620 from Prasanjit Das, Superintending Engineer of the Mahanadi Northern Division at Jagatpur in Cuttack district, following allegations that he collected bribes from contractors.

According to officials, Das was intercepted near AG Square in Bhubaneswar late on Thursday night while travelling in an officially hired Bolero vehicle.

A search of the vehicle and his belongings reportedly resulted in the recovery of Rs 7,28,620 in suspected ill-gotten cash, Vigilance officials said.

The operation was followed by searches at multiple locations, including Das's rented flat in Trident Galaxy at Ghatikia in Bhubaneswar, and his ancestral residence in Baragada. During the search of the rented accommodation, the Vigilance team recovered another Rs 14.60 lakh in cash, taking the total seizure to Rs 21,88,620.

Officials added that Das could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the money.

The seized amount was subsequently taken into custody, while the engineer was detained for questioning to establish the origin of the cash and verify the allegations against him.

Odisha Vigilance said the operation was launched after receiving information that Das had allegedly collected bribes from contractors at the Jagatpur Irrigation Inspection Bungalow.

According to the agency, tracking the engineer proved challenging as he changed his locations and vehicles several times.

Vigilance personnel used mobile tracking to monitor his movements and eventually located him near Delta Square in Bhubaneswar.

The team subsequently traced him to the Delta Irrigation Inspection Bungalow, where he was attending a gathering.

Two Vigilance officials in plain clothes reportedly entered the premises and monitored his movements to establish his identity and confirm his presence.

After the gathering ended, Das boarded his official Bolero car and left to meet another contractor.

Vigilance personnel intercepted him near AG Square and conducted a search, leading to the recovery of the cash.

Meanwhile, another team had reached his rented flat at Trident Galaxy and placed the premises under surveillance.

Following the interception, the team searched the accommodation and recovered the additional Rs 14.60 lakh, officials said.

A case has been registered at the Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station on October 16, under Section 13(2), read with Section 13(1)(b), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The investigation is underway to determine the source of the seized money and examine the alleged collection of bribes from contractors.

Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing probe.