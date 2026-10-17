Global Vtuber Project 'IZIGENIA' Announces Debut Dates For New Members

IZIGENIA

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B.B.-MuaMua

Veilvet Whitmore

Nyra Nightclaw

Elvara Throne Rozalia

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ClaN Entertainment Inc. (Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Masahito Ota) is pleased to announce that four new members of its global VTuber project,“IZIGENIA,” will make their debuts sequentially beginning October 17, 2026 (PDT) / October 18, 2026 (JST).

Following in the footsteps of manga, anime, and games, we aim to expand the global potential of Japanese culture through the development of VTuber IPs that can resonate with audiences around the world.

Our mission is to create“oshi”-virtual talents whom fans can connect with beyond borders and languages, brought to life in the virtual world.

With English as our primary language, while incorporating Japanese and other languages, we strive to create a new form of entertainment in which each talent shines as a one-of-a-kind IP, bringing Japanese-born culture to fans around the world.

Debut Schedule

B.B.-Muamua

October 17th, 2026 6:00 PM 〜 6:30 PM(PDT) / October 18th, 2026 10:00 AM〜10:30 AM(JST)

Veilvet Whitmore

October 17th, 2026 6:40 PM 〜 7:10 PM(PDT) / October 18th, 2026 10:40 AM 〜 11:10 AM(JST)

Nyra Nightclaw

October 18th, 2026 6:00 PM 〜 6:30 PM(PDT) / October 19th, 2026 10:00 AM 〜 10:30 AM(JST)

Elvara Throne Rozalia

October 18th, 2026 6:40 PM 〜 7:10 PM(PDT) / October 19th, 2026 10:40 AM 〜 11:10 AM(JST)

Talents Profile

◆B.B.-MuaMua

Illustration Artist:Nishiki Kope

Live2D Rigger:925_kuniko

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YouTube:@BBMuaMua

◆Veilvet Whitmore

Illustration Artist:Shiba

Live2D Rigger:Date

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YouTube:@VeilvetWhitmore

◆Nyra Nightclaw

Illustration Artist:Dorustoi

Live2D Rigger:Aimin Chiyoko

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YouTube:@NyraNightclaw

◆Elvara Throne Rozalia

Illustration Artist: Gumrutt

Live2D Rigger: Kinoshita Fungi

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YouTube:@ElvaraTRozalia

About IZIGENIA

“IZIGENIA” is a global VTuber project that was started in Japan.

Set in a sci-fi universe where three factions-Outriders, Aliens, and Witnesses-clash over the forces of“Desire” and“Evolution,” IZIGENIA brings together a diverse cast of characters that have developed as a unique and distinctive IP with their own individuality.

The project primarily targets English-speaking audiences through global platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Towards the future, IZIGENIA aims to expand into a wide range of entertainment experiences, including 3D live performances and virtual spaces.

【Official Website】



【Official Social Medias】

YouTube:@IZIGENIA_V

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About ClaN Entertainment Inc.

“Entertainment That Changes Your Life”

ClaN Entertainment Inc. is an entertainment company specializing in VTubers and other influencers, guided by its slogan,“Entertainment That Changes Your Life.”

Headquarters: CIRCLES+ Ichigaya Ekimae 3F, 4-8-19 Kudanminami, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0074, Japan

Representative: Masahito Ota, President and CEO

Established: April 1, 2022

Capital and Capital Reserves: Approximately JPY 2 billion

Corporate Website:

Company Profile:

Careers:

Corporate Administration Department, Public Relations

ClaN Entertainment Inc.

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Global VTuber Project 'IZIGENIA' Announces Debut Dates for New Members News Provided By Global PR Wire October 17, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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