Ketan Agarwal's Father Grateful To Maha CM Fadnavis For Appointing Ujjwal Nikam As Public Prosecutor

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Oct 17 (IANS) Vishal Agarwal, father of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee and her purported lover at Pune's Lohagad Fort, on Saturday expressed gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for accepting his appeal and appointing senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the case.

The victim's father added that CM Fadnavis has also assured him that the case will be fast tracked.

Advocate Nikam is credited for building a water-tight case against Mumbai 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, which subsequently lead to the latter being sentenced and hanged till death.

Speaking to IANS, Vishal Agarwal said: "After my son was murdered on June 18, 2026, the rural police commissionerate has provided me with excellent support and handled the case well."

"Following the investigation, I submitted a request to the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis), asking for the appointment of Ujjwal Nikam as a Special Public Prosecutor and for the case to be handled via a fast-track process. He immediately accepted both of my requests," he added.

"Subsequently, the charge sheet was filed," Ketan's father said.

Thanking the Maharashtra Chief Minister, he added: "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister; true to his word, he has appointed Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor within two days, and he has also assured me that this case will be processed through a fast-track system."

"I am confident and certain that Ujjwal Nikam will handle this case exceptionally well and ensure that death penalty for Siya and Chetan," Ketan's father said.

Meanwhile, Vishal Agarwal also spoke about the recent judgments in two separate cases in Meerut, where the both accused wives and their lovers were convicted and sentenced to death penalty, saying: "While nothing can truly compensate the families for the brutal murder of their sons, but the tireless efforts of the honourable judge, the police, and the public prosecutors have ensured that the perpetrators face the ultimate punishment."

He hoped that following the court judgments, "public faith in the judicial system will be restored".

Ketan's father expressed confidence that the death penalty verdicts will send a strong message in the society and will instill fear in those who might otherwise consider committing such heinous crimes.

"It will serve as a deterrent for youngsters, making it clear that taking a human life is no longer an easy or consequence-free act," he said.

"I am fully confident that in the case of my son Ketan's murder, the accused-Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary-will also be sentenced to death," he added.