Karnataka Mahila Congress Chief Sowmya Reddy Resigns From Her Post

In a significant organisational development within the Karnataka unit of the Congress party, Sowmya Reddy, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress (KPMC), has submitted her resignation from her post.

Fulfillment of Tenure and Praise for Party Guarantees

In a formal letter dated August 20, 2026, addressed to Alka Lamba (President, All India Mahila Congress - AIMC, New Delhi), Sowmya Reddy requested the acceptance of her resignation, noting that she had initially taken on the role with a commitment of two years. Expressing gratitude for her tenure, Reddy shared that travelling across Karnataka to interact with women regarding health, education, and finance, as well as inducting them into the party, was an absolute privilege.

She highlighted that witnessing firsthand the impact of the Congress party's 5 guarantee schemes created a true "women's revolution on the ground". "I had accepted the post only for two years when I took it on, and I'm happy and honoured to have gotten the opportunity... Specifically, I got to see firsthand the impact of the 5 guarantees given by our party has created a women's revolution on the ground!" she said in the letter.

Urges Inclusion of Woman Minister in Cabinet

Directly flagging a key organizational/governance concern, Reddy urged the AIMC leadership to bring to the attention of the Congress High Command that Karnataka still does not have a single woman minister in the state cabinet. "I request you again to bring to the attention of the leadership that we still don't have a single woman minister in the Karnataka state government till now," she wrote.

Reaffirms Loyalty, Pledges Future Support

She expressed sincere thanks to the Congress High Command, AICC, KPCC President, present and former Chief Ministers, MLAs, ministers, and party cadres for reposing faith in her leadership. Reaffirming her loyalty to the party, Reddy stated she will remain a dedicated worker, actively supporting the party's vision and programs to ensure victory in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

She assured the leadership that she will continue serving as KPMC President until a new successor is appointed. "I will continue as the president until you find a new one," she added. (ANI)

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