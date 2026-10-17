Waving Tricolour Not A Crime, BJD Supports Peaceful Protests: Rout

BJD Backs Youth-Led Demonstrations

Throwing her party's weight behind youth-led demonstrations, BJD leader Sujata Rout has said that waving the Tricolour is a democratic right and "not a crime", reiterating the party's commitment to supporting non-violent and peaceful protests across the country.

Speaking to reporters on the right to demonstrate, the BJD leader emphasised the party's backing for democratic and non-violent expressions of dissent. "The BJD has always stood with Gen Z. I believe that waving or hoisting the Tricolour is not a crime in India. Therefore, we strongly support any form of protest that is non-violent and peaceful," Rout said. The remarks come amid growing discussions around youth-led demonstrations, with the regional party reiterating its commitment to constitutional rights, peaceful assembly, and constructive dialogue with younger generations.

Claims Victory in Student Elections, Accuses BJP

Meanwhile, Sujata Rout congratulated the student community across the state following the college student elections, claiming that the party's student wing, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), registered victory in 70 per cent of colleges despite alleged intimidation and misuse of administrative machinery by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Accusing the BJP-led state government of resorting to unfair tactics to influence the student union elections, Rout alleged that pressure was exerted on student leaders through police and college administrations. "I would like to congratulate the entire college student community of Odisha on the excellent results in the college elections. The Biju Janata Dal has always stood behind the youth and students of Odisha, and we will continue to stand with them. Everybody knows about the efficiency and integrity of the BJP government in Odisha. However, during the recently concluded college student elections, they stooped to new lows. They resorted to violence, muscle power, and money power. They tried to pressurise Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) student leaders through college authorities, the police and the administration. However, the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) still won in 70% of colleges in Odisha. They have shown that truth and non-violence always prevail...The increasing popularity of Naveen Patnaik among the youth of Odisha has threatened the BJP...", she said.

Activist Detained in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi police have placed Abhijeet Dipke under preventive detention from his residence in New Delhi, invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). CJP representatives alleged he was taken to an undisclosed location without immediate access to lawyers. (ANI)

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