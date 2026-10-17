YSRCP MP Slams Police Over Tirupati Mayoral Nomination Confrontation

The political climate in Andhra Pradesh heated up following a major confrontation during the mayoral nomination process in Tirupati. YSRCP Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy strongly condemned the local police machinery, accusing them of a total failure to maintain law and order and protect constitutional rights.

In a post on X, Gurumoorthy said that he and MLC Sipai Subramanyam personally witnessed and experienced severe obstruction by ruling TDP cadres while attempting to accompany YSRCP mayoral candidate Vasu Yadav to file his nomination papers.

MP Recounts Obstruction by TDP Cadres

MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, speaking about the ordeal alongside MLC Sipai Subramanyam, highlighted how the ruling party's blatant intimidation tactics were enabled by passive law enforcement.

"We were proceeding to file the nomination on behalf of our mayoral candidate, Vasu Yadav, when the TDP cadre openly obstructed us," Gurumoorthy stated.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he described how nomination documents were physically snatched away right while he was attempting to present them to law enforcement officers.

Police Accused of Inaction, MP Demands Fairness

Expressing deep dismay over the local administration's stance, the YSRCP MP warned that bowing to political pressure sets a dangerous precedent for democracy in Andhra Pradesh. He demanded immediate, impartial action from the police department to uphold the rule of law, safeguard every candidate's democratic rights, and ensure that upcoming electoral processes remain free, fair, and accessible to all.

He alleged that TDP workers snatched the nomination papers from him while he was showing them to the police, who remained silent spectators.

“Shockingly, when I was showing the nomination papers to the police, TDP workers snatched them away while the police remained silent spectators,” he further wrote.

Questioning the police response, the YSRCP MP pointed out that the police repeatedly cite rules prohibiting people from gathering within 100 metres of nomination centres, yet allegedly failed to provide protection to an MP and an MLC during the nomination process.

“The police repeatedly cite rules prohibiting people from gathering within 100 metres of nomination centres, yet failed to protect an MP and an MLC,” he said.

He questioned how ordinary candidates could expect a fair opportunity if elected representatives themselves were obstructed from exercising their democratic rights.

“If elected representatives themselves are obstructed from exercising their democratic rights, how can ordinary candidates expect a fair opportunity?” Gurumoorthy asked.

The MP urged the police not to bow to political pressure or act in favour of the ruling party, calling on them to discharge their duties impartially.

“The police must not bow to political pressure or act in favour of the ruling party. They must discharge their duties impartially, protect every candidate's democratic rights, and ensure free and fair elections in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)