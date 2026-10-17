'We Are Leaving This World': Gurugram Techie, Wife Found Dead Email, 'I Love You' Note Under Probe

Gurugram police suspect an IT professional killed his wife before dying by suicide after the couple were found dead in their M3M Marina apartment, the woman's birthday. Mohammad Aslam had emailed his employer saying, "We are leaving this world."

An email sent to his employer at around 7 am, carrying the words 'We are leaving this world', led to the discovery of a young IT professional and his wife dead inside their rented apartment in Gurugram. The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday, which was also the woman's birthday, leaving both families in Kerala struggling to understand what had happened.

Mohammad Aslam, 30, and his wife Farhana, who was about to turn 28, were found dead in their apartment at the M3M Marina residential society. Police suspect that Aslam killed Farhana before dying by suicide, but the sequence of events and the exact cause of death remain under investigation.

The couple, both employed in the technology sector, had moved to Gurugram from Bengaluru around three months ago. They had married in 2023 and had spent about two years in Bengaluru before relocating.

According to police, Aslam sent an email to his employer at around 7 am on Wednesday, writing,“We are leaving this world.” He also shared the contact numbers of his parents and landlord and asked the company to inform them.

Concerned colleagues contacted the landlord, who went to the couple's flat in Tower 7 of M3M Marina. The apartment door was reportedly not bolted when he arrived.

Inside, he found Aslam hanging and Farhana lying lifeless on the floor with an injury mark on her neck. He alerted the police at Badshapur police station.

A police response team reached the apartment at around 8 am, followed by other officials. A note recovered from the residence also carried the words, "We are leaving this world." Investigators further found the words“I love you” handwritten on Farhana's clothes.

Police are examining these details as part of the investigation. The messages alone do not establish what happened inside the apartment or the circumstances that led to the deaths.

Police seize laptops, phones and other evidence

Investigators recovered three laptops, two mobile phones, a rope, a diary, a pair of scissors, a pen drive and the note from the apartment. The electronic devices and other material have been seized for forensic examination.

Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder. The investigation is focused on establishing the sequence of events and determining the cause of death.

An officer said the note did not contain allegations against anyone. Police also said the cause of death could be established only after the post-mortem examinations.

The bodies were moved to a mortuary and identified by family members on Friday, according to the account provided. The post-mortem reports were awaited at the time of reporting.

The deaths have left the couple's relatives in Kerala shocked. Family members said they were unaware of any marital discord and described Aslam and Farhana as being close to each other.

Faisal, Farhana's brother, said the families had not known of any serious problems between the couple.

“The couple shared a really close bond. Both were happy with each other and had no marital discord. There was no issue with the family either. But hearing this has left both families in shock,” he said.

Relatives also said Aslam had been undergoing treatment for depression for around one-and-a-half years. They said he had been taking medication and attending therapy, but neither he nor Farhana had discussed difficulties that might have indicated the seriousness of their situation.

Faisal said the family suspected that pressure at work could have played a role, although they had no confirmation.

“We used to go on trips together, and I connected very well with my brother-in-law. We suspect that work pressure in the IT sector may have led to the incident. They never discussed anything that suggested they were suffering or going through something so bad. Work pressure is the only reason we suspect, but only God and the two of them knew what was happening,” he said.

The alleged role of work pressure remains a family suspicion, not an established finding of the police investigation.

From Bengaluru to Gurugram

Aslam, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala, had joined an Indonesia-based IT company with an office in Gurugram's Sector 58. He graduated in electrical and electronics engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, in 2018 and completed his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, in 2020.

Farhana, who hailed from Malappuram district, worked from home for an IT firm based in Bengaluru. She had completed her BTech from MES College of Engineering in Kuttippuram, Kerala.

The couple moved to Gurugram around three months before the incident, after living in Bengaluru for approximately two years.

Another relative, Abdul Azeez, reportedly said the family believed the incident might have occurred around midnight. Farhana was due to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday.

“Her parents have been left shattered. We just want to take their bodies home,” he said.

Police continue to examine the recovered material and await the medical findings to establish what happened in the apartment. For the two families, the immediate concern remains bringing the couple's bodies home and understanding a tragedy they say they had no reason to anticipate.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)