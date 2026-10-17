Printmyexpo Highlights Custom Trade Show Booth Kits In 10X10, 10X15 And 10X20 Sizes

WY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The US exhibition display supplier brings together modular booth configurations, fabric backdrops, backlit displays and branded counters, with 10x10 leading its early complete-booth orders.UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 - PrintMyExpo, a supplier of custom trade show displays, is highlighting its range of 10x20, 10x15 and 10x10 trade show booth kits, offering US exhibitors coordinated display configurations for different exhibition spaces. The company's initial sales records identify 10x10 as the most frequently ordered booth size among its complete booth packages.Established in April 2026, PrintMyExpo has recorded 43 customer orders during its first six months of operations. Of these, 40 were for individual exhibition display products and three were for complete booth setups. The figures provide an early picture of customer purchases across the company's two main product categories.The average order value for complete booth packages was approximately $1,750, compared with $450 for individual displays. While the difference reflects the broader scope of complete packages, the initial transactions have provided the company with a starting point for evaluating demand across its product range.The 10x10 booth format has been the most frequently selected size among the company's early complete-booth purchases. One coordinated arrangement identified by PrintMyExpo combines a curved backdrop, backlit counter and TV stand with shelves. The configuration brings printed branding, illuminated graphics and digital presentation equipment into a single exhibition space.PrintMyExpo's booth collection extends to 10x15 and 10x20 configurations, giving businesses access to larger layouts for product presentations, visitor engagement and branded displays. Depending on the selected package, these exhibition systems may incorporate modular frames, tension fabric graphics, counters, shelving and television mounts.Alongside its complete trade show booth kits, PrintMyExpo supplies individual exhibition products, including fabric backdrops, SEG backlit displays, portable pop-up displays, banner stands and promotional counters. These products can be purchased separately for existing exhibition stands or used as complementary elements within a larger booth arrangement.Custom printing is available across compatible display products, allowing exhibitors to apply their own artwork to backdrops, counters and other branded surfaces. The company also provides artwork-checking services before production and offers shipping across the United States.PrintMyExpo's early customer activity has come entirely from new buyers, reflecting its recent entry into the exhibition display market. With only six months of trading history, the company is treating these initial sales as an internal business benchmark rather than evidence of a wider shift in exhibitor purchasing preferences.The company continues to offer both ready-made booth packages and individual display products through its online catalogue, including its 10x10ft Trade Show Booth Kit A6. Product specifications, available configurations and custom printing options can be reviewed before ordering.For more information about PrintMyExpo's custom trade show booth kits and exhibition displays, visit .About PrintMyExpo:PrintMyExpo is a US-focused supplier of custom trade show displays and exhibition booth solutions established in April 2026. Its product range includes 10x10, 10x15 and 10x20 trade show booth kits, modular exhibition displays, fabric backdrops, SEG backlit displays, banner stands, promotional counters and other custom-printed exhibition graphics. The company provides artwork-checking services and shipping across the United States.

Sudharshan Bellie

PrintMyExpo

+1 307-381-9192

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PrintMyExpo Highlights Custom Trade Show Booth Kits in 10x10, 10x15 and 10x20 Sizes News Provided By UPTIMISED SEO LLP October 17, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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