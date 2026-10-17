Evonence Completes Transition To Cloudnyx.Ai, Unifying Google Cloud Team

Evonence has officially transitioned to Cloudnyx, bringing both teams together under one brand while maintaining the same people and a shared vision for the future.

Evonence has completed its transition to Cloudnyx, uniting both teams under one brand and website.

- Vijay Shah

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evonence has completed its transition to Cloudnyx, uniting both teams under one brand and website.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, October 19, 2026 – Cloudnyx, a Google Cloud partner focused on AI, data and cloud modernisation, today announced that Evonence has fully transitioned to the Cloudnyx brand. Effective today, the combined company operates under one name, one website and one team.

In August 2025, Seroda Ventures made a strategic majority investment in Evonence and merged it with Cloudnyx, a Seroda-incubated Google Cloud systems integrator. Since then, the two teams have collaborated on client projects while operating under both brands. Today's announcement marks the completion of that integration. Existing client teams, projects and support arrangements remain unchanged.

Cloudnyx works across the Google Cloud stack, from initial assessments to ongoing operations. Its AI engagements often begin with a Gemini assessment workshop that evaluates potential use cases according to effort, risk and business impact. The team then develops AI agents using Vertex AI Agent Builder and Gemini Enterprise, connects them to enterprise data using retrieval-augmented generation with Vertex AI Vector Search and BigQuery, and integrates them with business systems such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and GitHub.

These AI capabilities build on the data and infrastructure expertise associated with Evonence. Cloudnyx designs data pipelines using Dataflow, Pub/Sub and Dataproc, develops data warehouses on BigQuery with reporting through Looker, and migrates workloads to Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine and Cloud Run. Its services also include security solutions using Security Command Center, Google Security Operations and zero-trust access controls, managed cloud operations, and migrations to Google Workspace from Microsoft 365 and other platforms.

As part of the transition, existing Evonence web addresses now redirect to , and the company's LinkedIn presence operates under the Cloudnyx brand.

About Cloudnyx

Cloudnyx is a Google Cloud partner helping businesses modernise their infrastructure, put their data to work and adopt AI that delivers business results. Bringing together Cloudnyx and Evonence, the company delivers end-to-end Google Cloud engineering across data, infrastructure, security and AI. Learn more at .

About Seroda Ventures

Seroda Ventures is an investment and incubation firm focused on scaling high-growth IT services companies. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Pramod Parmeshwaran

Delivery Leader

Cloudnyx

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Pramod Parmeshwaran

Cloudnyx

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Evonence Completes Transition to Cloudnyx, Unifying Google Cloud Team News Provided By Cloudnyx October 17, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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