Stylebuddy Launches Style Competitions And Rewards Programme, Turning Fashion Creativity Into Member Benefits

StyleBuddy Launches Style Competitions and Member Rewards Programme to Celebrate Fashion Creativity

Through themed outfit challenges and its StyleCoins rewards system, StyleBuddy is inviting members to express their individuality, experiment with new looks and earn eligible rewards through participation.

Members can review the live catalogue for current availability and complete terms before redeeming their points. StyleCoins are reward points intended for eligible redemptions and do not represent cash.

Themed outfit challenges, community recognition and redeemable StyleCoins give members new ways to express their style and access fashion and lifestyle offers.

- Vasundhara ChopraBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StyleBuddy, the personal styling and fashion discovery platform, has launched a series of interactive style competitions and a member rewards programme that connects fashion creativity with recognition and redeemable benefits. Through themed outfit challenges and its StyleCoins rewards system, StyleBuddy is inviting members to express their individuality, experiment with new looks and earn eligible rewards through participation.The launch brings together StyleBuddy Style Challenges, where members create and submit looks inspired by specific styling briefs, and the StyleBuddy Rewards programme, where eligible users can redeem accumulated StyleCoins against available offers. Together, these experiences give members new ways to engage with fashion, discover inspiration and share their personal style with a wider community.“Personal style is a powerful form of self-expression, and everyone should have the opportunity to explore it with confidence. With Style Challenges and StyleBuddy Rewards, we are giving our members more reasons to experiment, share their creativity and discover something new about themselves. Our ambition is to make StyleBuddy a place where people find inspiration, participate in fashion and feel recognised for their individuality,” said Siddharth Pandit, CEO of StyleBuddy.The competitions span a variety of interests and occasions, encouraging participants to interpret each brief through their own clothing choices, colour combinations and styling ideas. The current line-up includes StyleBuddy Style Icon, Sneakers × Indian Wear, Colour Master, Airport Look Battle, One Piece, Three Looks, Wedding Guest: Best Dressed, the ₹2,000 Style Challenge and Desi, But Make It Gen Z. These themes create opportunities to explore everything from contemporary Indian dressing and occasion wear to wardrobe versatility and budget-conscious fashion.The featured competition, App Looks Arena - Style Your Best Fit, connects the StyleBuddy app experience with the online challenge community. Participants are invited to create an outfit in the app and upload the resulting look to the competition. Its currently published reward structure includes 60 experience points, or XP, for entry, with first-, second- and third-place awards of 100, 75 and 50 StyleCoins respectively, alongside corresponding XP rewards. The featured challenge also highlights spotlight recognition and a champion badge, giving participants an opportunity to celebrate their creativity within the community.Across the competitions, the emphasis is on encouraging members to put their ideas into practice. A colour-focused brief can inspire an unexpected pairing, an occasion-led challenge can offer a fresh perspective on dressing for an event, and a wardrobe challenge can reveal different ways to wear a familiar piece. Members can choose a theme that feels natural to them or use the experience to explore a style they have not tried before.“We want our members to feel involved, inspired and appreciated. Whether someone is putting together their first challenge entry or finding a fresh way to style a familiar outfit, every challenge offers a chance to contribute their own perspective. Connecting eligible participation with StyleCoins and available rewards gives members another reason to keep exploring and sharing their style,” said Vasundhara Chopra, Head of User Engagement at StyleBuddy.StyleCoins provide the connection between qualifying activities and the rewards experience. Members can earn these reward points through eligible challenges, selected community experiences, promotional campaigns and other qualifying activities introduced by StyleBuddy. Earning opportunities and allocations depend on the applicable activity rules, allowing members to build their balance as they engage with the platform.Once members have sufficient StyleCoins, they can browse the rewards catalogue, review the conditions attached to an offer and redeem an eligible benefit through their account. The catalogue extends beyond fashion to include beauty and personal care, health and wellness, travel, electronics, entertainment and gifting, bringing a broader range of lifestyle interests into the member experience.Currently, the rewards catalogue includes offers for brands and services including Sonata, The Bear House, Winston, Hyphen, Cleartrip, boAt, Times Prime, FlowerAura, HealthKart, FirstCry and Lenovo India. Examples include an additional 20 per cent discount on qualifying orders above ₹2,499 at The Bear House, listed for 50 StyleCoins, and an extra 10 per cent discount on qualifying Winston orders of ₹500 or more, capped at ₹100, also listed for 50 StyleCoins. A Cleartrip offer displayed up to 25 per cent off eligible domestic flight bookings, with a maximum discount of ₹5,000, listed for 150 StyleCoins.Each reward is governed by its own conditions, including any minimum purchase value, exclusions, validity period and redemption requirements. Members can review the live catalogue for current availability and complete terms before redeeming their points. StyleCoins are reward points intended for eligible redemptions and do not represent cash.The launch expands StyleBuddy's combination of personal styling, fashion discovery and community participation. Alongside its AI-assisted styling experience and access to human styling support, the competitions give members an outlet for applying outfit inspiration, while the rewards programme adds an incentive to continue exploring. The experience is designed to support an ongoing journey in which members discover ideas, create looks, share their interpretation and receive recognition or eligible benefits.Members can get started by signing in to StyleBuddy, exploring the available online style competitions and reviewing the brief, deadline and entry requirements for their chosen challenge. They can also visit the StyleCoins rewards catalogue to explore available offers, check redemption requirements and understand how their points can be used. Competition availability, reward allocations and catalogue offers may change, and participation and redemption remain subject to the relevant published terms.StyleBuddy is a personal styling and fashion discovery platform that helps people explore what to wear, discover outfit ideas and make more confident wardrobe and shopping decisions. By bringing together AI-assisted guidance, human styling support and interactive fashion experiences, StyleBuddy helps members develop and express their personal style. More information is available at StyleBuddy's official website.

Vasundhara Chopra

StyleBuddy Pte Ltd

+65 8695 7136

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StyleBuddy Launches Style Competitions and Rewards Programme, Turning Fashion Creativity into Member Benefits News Provided By STRIKE A POSE FASHION INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED October 17, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



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