Surety One, Inc. Launches Twenty First Century Surety Accounting Tools For Bond Principals, Agents And Brokers

Twenty-First Century A.I.-enhanced Surety Class Billing and Receivable Management

- C. Constantin PoindexterSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surety One, Inc. today announces the release of Surety Accounting Tools, a secure, multilingual invoicing platform built for the accounting departments of the Poindexter Group's surety and reinsurance companies. The platform generates attractive, print‐ and email‐ready premium and fee invoices in seconds, calculates producer commissions automatically, and delivers a complete payment options sheet with every bill.The platform is the accounting companion to SuretyTools, the group's underwriting portal, and serves Surety One, Inc., Janus Assurance Re, Janus Underwriters, Ltd. and Meridiano Re from a single sign‐in. The user selects the billing company, and the tool produces the correct letterhead, tax identification and remittance details for that entity. Invoices are issued to bond principals and insureds as well as to the managing general agencies, agents and brokers who place business through the group.Several features reflect how surety billing actually works. When an insurance agent is involved, the tool asks for the commission, deducts it from the gross bond fee by the percentage paid-to-producer, and generates the a net invoice. Bond terms are selected by month and yea. Before any invoice can be finalized, a mandatory checklist asks the preparer whether the premium has been adjusted for any annual increase or decrease in rate, whether the bond file is complete and approved if re-underwriting or account review is required, and whether the statutory disclosure has been updated. Page two of every invoice is a proprietary Payment Options sheet, covering lockbox mail, e‐check and credit card, PayPal, cryptocurrency, wire and ACH instructions.C. Constantin Poindexter, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Assurance Re and founder of Surety One, Inc., said the project grew out of a different view of where automation pays off in a surety operation.“A lot of carriers are aiming A.I. integration at intake as the big time‐waster. We have found that invoicing is a bigger bottleneck. Our underwriters and accounting staff have personal contact with thousands of bond principals and insureds and their questions are generally the same. This tool generates invoices, calculates producer commissions, delivers payment options, automates renewal Q&A responses and updates the file. I mean, it's just badass. It's going to free up our Teams to focus on client happiness which is really the only thing that is important.”The platform was inspired by the group's accounting leadership, Vice President Kenia Marcelino Olivares, and is powered by Janus Assurance Re. It runs entirely in the browser behind a credentialed sign‐in, with no client data stored on third‐party servers, and is available to producers and the group's accounting personnel immediately.Surety One, Inc. is a specialty managing general agency writing surety bonds, fidelity bonds and financial guarantee products throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and internationally. The company serves as the exclusive western hemisphere MGA for Janus Assurance Re and maintains offices in Raleigh, North Carolina and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Sharon Marcelino

Janus Assurance Re

+1 849-570-2800

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Surety One, Inc. Launches Twenty First Century Surety Accounting Tools for Bond Principals, Agents and Brokers News Provided By Janus Assurance Re October 17, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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