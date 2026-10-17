Iatrox Launches Stat And Clinical Connections, Expanding Its Free Daily Clinical Games

iatroX - Smarter decisions, faster.

clinical connections challenges players to find four groups hidden among sixteen clinical concepts.

stat presents three daily clinical decisions: who first, what next and what would you change?

Two new daily challenges join rounds, combining clinical decisions, diagnostic clues and medical concept puzzles.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iatroX has launched stat and clinical connections, two free daily games for healthcare professionals and medical students. The new formats join rounds, the platform's daily diagnosis challenge, giving players three ways to explore clinical thinking: recognising a diagnosis, choosing an action and identifying relationships between medical concepts.The launch introduces an initial programme of 100 daily editions, with 50 prepared for each new game. The series includes 150 clinical decisions in stat and 50 optional application questions in clinical connections. Each edition pairs a short interactive challenge with explanations, creating a daily activity that players can complete, review and discuss with colleagues.stat: three clinical decisionsstat presents three independent clinical situations. Players decide who needs attention first, choose the next appropriate action and identify what they would change in a proposed management plan. Each decision contributes to a score out of six, with answer feedback and a final debrief explaining the reasoning behind the options. Players can also record whether they feel confident or unsure before reviewing the answer.The first stat edition, 'the quiet deterioration', explores changing patients, bedside concern and the details that make a reassessment or handover plan useful. The initial series uses UK clinical settings and spans acute care, neurology, respiratory medicine, renal medicine, diabetes, gastroenterology and other specialties. Explanations include links to supporting clinical sources.clinical connections: find the relationshipsclinical connections presents sixteen clinical terms that form four groups of four. Players identify the hidden relationships, drawing on anatomy, physiology, pharmacology and other areas of clinical science. Correct groups reveal their shared connection. Players can shuffle the board, request hints and review the explanations and supporting references after completing the puzzle.clinical connections also introduces timed scoring, with up to 1,000 points available through completed groups and a bonus for faster finishes. Incorrect attempts and hints reduce the score. Each daily challenge can display its fastest eligible completion, showing the player's profession and country while keeping their name private.Each clinical connections edition also includes an optional application question, moving from recognising a relationship to applying the underlying idea. The opening puzzle, 'flow and timing', brings together concepts from cardiovascular physiology. The wider series covers topics including microbiology, immunology, genetics and laboratory patterns.rounds: recognise the diagnosisrounds offers a complementary diagnostic format. A clinical case unfolds through progressive clues, with six guesses to identify the diagnosis. Each incorrect guess reveals further information. Players then review the diagnostic explanation, key features and a clinical pearl. A free account retains completed results, statistics and daily streaks.A shared daily challengeAll three games offer daily editions, archives and shareable results. Visitors can play as guests, while account features help players retain their activity. The daily games and their explanations are free to access.The games are available on the iatroX website and form part of its wider collection of question banks, study planning, Socratic tutoring and clinical learning tools. Players can start with the format that interests them and return for another challenge the following day.About iatroXFounded by general practitioner Dr Kola Tytler, iatroX is a clinical learning and reference platform for clinicians and students. It is operated by iatroX AI Ltd, based in London, United Kingdom.

Dr Kola Tytler

iatroX AI Ltd

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iatroX Launches stat and clinical connections, Expanding Its Free Daily Clinical Games News Provided By iatrox ai LTD October 17, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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