'Reclaim Jantar Mantar' March Held To Demand Restoration Of Designated Protest Site Several Detained

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Protesters on Saturday organised a 'Reclaim Jantar Mantar' march, demanding that the iconic location be restored as an officially designated site for demonstrations after the Union government de-notified it for protests on October 12.

Several protesters were detained by the Delhi Police during this march.

The development comes against the backdrop of ongoing demonstrations in the national capital against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Following the de-notification of Jantar Mantar, three new locations in Delhi -- Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and Central Business District (CBD) Ground in East Delhi -- have been designated for holding protests.

Carrying banners and raising slogans, the demonstrators demanded that Jantar Mantar be redesignated as the official protest site.

They also raised slogans against the ECI and called for the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls.

A protester, speaking to IANS, said, "We want to convey that ever since the sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar started on October 2, the Union government has been continuously detaining people who step out onto the streets and try to reach Jantar Mantar. Attempts are being made to brutally detain them, and women are being mistreated. We are not going to tolerate this."

"In a democracy, there is freedom to raise one's voice, and if it is indeed a democracy, the government should not be afraid. Jantar Mantar should be handed back to the people so that democratic voices can be raised from there," the protester added.

Another demonstrator, speaking to IANS, said, "We are marching towards Jantar Mantar to reclaim it. The government's wilfulness will not work on us. This is not fair. Jantar Mantar should be the designated protesting site."

A third protester alleged that the decision to de-notify the site was linked to the growing demonstrations against the CEC.

"As soon as the protests against the CEC gained momentum, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as the designated protesting site. This is just one of the government's tactics. We will not go to Burari Ground or the Ramlila Ground. We want to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar and reclaim it," the protester told IANS.

Another demonstrator asserted that the protesters would continue their agitation despite the possibility of detention or police action.

"Even if we are detained, or we face cane charge, we will not stop and continue with our protest," the protester said.

Earlier, several demonstrators, including student activists, were detained while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were also detained earlier this week on charges of trespassing at Jantar Mantar.

Shinde was subsequently released on a bail bond, while Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody. Both are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, security arrangements around Jantar Mantar have remained in place amid continuing attempts by protesters to reach the area.

Barricades were seen blocking roads leading to the site, while police personnel remained deployed at key intersections to regulate the movement of people and prevent unauthorised gatherings.