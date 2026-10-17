Iran Says Supertanker Carrying 2 Million Barrels Of Crude Ablaze After Hitting Naval Mine In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Saturday said a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil suffered a massive explosion and caught fire after striking a naval mine while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement published by Sepah News, the IRGC's official news outlet, the vessel had attempted to navigate the strategic waterway through an“unauthorised” route in violation of Iranian regulations.

Iran's state-owned Press TV reported that the IRGC accused the tanker of deliberately switching off its GPS and radar systems in an alleged attempt to deceive Iranian maritime authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the reported incident were not independently verified.

Iran warns vessels against violating its maritime rules

The reported explosion comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran stepping up efforts to enforce restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway.

The IRGC has warned vessels against attempting to cross the strait in defiance of Iranian regulations, asserting that the waterway remains closed under Tehran's sovereign decisions and maritime rules.

In a statement, the force warned of severe consequences for vessels violating its restrictions, linking such attempts to what it described as US deception and provocation.

Speaking to state-run IRIB TV on Tuesday, IRG Navy Commander Ali Azmaei said his forces were monitoring the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz around the clock, while Iran's regular navy was responsible for overseeing the Gulf of Oman.

Azmaei warned that vessels violating shipping regulations under what he described as US deception or provocation would face a decisive response.

Iran tightens its grip on the Strait of Hormuz

Security threats to commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified in recent weeks as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues to disrupt regional maritime traffic.

Tehran has tightened its control over the strait since US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, restricting maritime movement in an effort to gain leverage over Washington.

Before the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz handled approximately one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, making any prolonged disruption a significant risk to energy supplies and international shipping.

Iran has also been adopting new tactics against vessels attempting to pass through the waterway as it seeks to sustain pressure on the United States.

Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran was seeking to keep oil prices elevated and influence the US midterm elections.

Threats extend beyond the Strait of Hormuz

In the Black Sea, deteriorating security conditions and attacks on cargo vessels have added to concerns about disruptions to commercial shipping.

Meanwhile, the threat posed by Iran-backed Houthi militants along a key Red Sea shipping route has created another potential flashpoint for international trade.

The latest incident also comes nearly two days after Iran claimed that a Singapore-flagged cargo ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine while travelling along an unauthorized route.

Iranian state television, citing an IRGC statement, said the vessel was carrying 2,500 containers.

With inputs from agencies.