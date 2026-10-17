Delhi Traffic Update: CR Park, GK-2 Traffic Curbs From 4 Pm Saturday To Midnight Till October 20 Check Alternatives

MENAFN - Live Mint) Traffic congestion is expected on several major roads in South Delhi over the next few days as devotees gather for Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park ) and Greater Kailash -2 (GK-2).

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions on eight major roads around the two localities due to the expected arrival of large numbers of devotees.

Traffic restrictions will remain in effect daily from 4 pm to midnight until October 20. During these hours, private vehicles belonging to devotees will not be allowed to enter CR Park and Greater Kailash-2.

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According to the traffic police, congestion may affect the following roads and stretches:

Outer Ring Road: From Vasant Vihar to Modi Mill flyover. Lala Lajpat Rai Marg: Near CR Park. August Kranti Marg: Between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road. Mehrauli-Badarpur Road: From Khanpur to Jamia Hamdard. Guru Ravidas Marg: Certain stretches. Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg: Certain stretches. Josip Broz Tito Marg: Certain stretches. Internal roads: Within CR Park and Greater Kailash-2.

Motorists travelling through these areas have been advised to account for potential delays, particularly during the evening hours.

Why are traffic restrictions in place?

The Durga Puja pandals are located within residential colonies where roads are relatively narrow and parking facilities are limited. The expected influx of devotees arriving in private vehicles could lead to parking difficulties and traffic congestion.

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The traffic police has warned motorists against unauthorised parking in the affected areas. Vehicles parked improperly or obstructing traffic may be towed, with action taken in accordance with regulations.

Delhi Metro: Which stations can devotees use?

The traffic police has advised devotees to use the Delhi Metro to reach CR Park and avoid adding to congestion on roads around the pandals.

Visitors can get off at Greater Kailash and Nehru Enclave metro stations and walk to the pandals.

Motorists have also been urged to avoid the affected routes unless necessary, allow additional travel time and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the area.

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With large crowds expected at Durga Puja pandals during the evenings, commuters travelling through South Delhi should check road conditions before setting out and consider alternative routes where necessary.

Those visiting the celebrations have been encouraged to use public transport, while other motorists should plan their journeys around the restrictions in place until October 20.