Chinese Bride Gifts Groom RTX 5090 Graphics Card At Wedding, His Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts WATCH

A wedding day is typically filled with emotional milestones, but for one groom in China, the tears flowed for a very specific, tech-heavy reason. An older video of a bride surprise her newlywed spouse with a highly sought-after ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 graphics card on their wedding day has reappeared and is once again going viral on social media.

The moment the groom understood what was inside the enormous present box was recorded in the video, which has been extensively reshared on X. He was so moved by the gesture that he started crying right away and gave his wife a tight hug on the wedding stage while guests applauded in the background.

Although it is customary to present jewellery, jewellery, or upscale accessories at weddings, the bride's choice to obtain a flagship graphics card resonated with internet users.

The ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 is the ultimate in high-end, high-performance computer gear for PC gamers. The present was not just a financial investment but also a profound recognition of her partner's interests and passions due to the infamously high price tags (about $3000 at the time) and frequent supply shortages connected with top-tier GPUs.

Watch Viral Video

A Chinese bride brought her groom to tears after surprising him with an ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 graphics card during their wedding FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 16, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

Although the video is an older clip that resurfaced, it continues to draw massive engagement.

Social media users flooded the comment section, labelling the couple as ultimate“relationship goals”.

“And he realises that he married the right woman,” one user commented.“That speaks so much about knowing your partner; this is it right here,” another said.

“The wedding vows were just the loading screen for this moment,” said a user.