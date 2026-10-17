Fast-Spreading Wildfire Triggers Evacuations in California
(MENAFN) Authorities ordered residents to evacuate parts of Orange County in Southern California on Friday as a fast-growing wildfire threatened buildings and other structures.
The mandatory evacuation orders covered five zones, including two in San Clemente and three in San Juan Capistrano, according to state firefighting authorities.
The Norte Fire began at 12:01 p.m. local time in San Clemente and expanded rapidly, growing from 10 acres to 50 acres, or approximately 20 hectares, in around half an hour.
Officials said structures were at risk as crews responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Two additional wildfires in Southern California also remained uncontained, according to firefighting updates.
The Henderson Fire in San Diego County had burned approximately 1,404 acres, equivalent to 568 hectares, with no containment reported.
Meanwhile, the Bryson Fire in Los Angeles County had spread across 200 acres, or about 81 hectares, and also remained at zero percent containment.
The mandatory evacuation orders covered five zones, including two in San Clemente and three in San Juan Capistrano, according to state firefighting authorities.
The Norte Fire began at 12:01 p.m. local time in San Clemente and expanded rapidly, growing from 10 acres to 50 acres, or approximately 20 hectares, in around half an hour.
Officials said structures were at risk as crews responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Two additional wildfires in Southern California also remained uncontained, according to firefighting updates.
The Henderson Fire in San Diego County had burned approximately 1,404 acres, equivalent to 568 hectares, with no containment reported.
Meanwhile, the Bryson Fire in Los Angeles County had spread across 200 acres, or about 81 hectares, and also remained at zero percent containment.
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