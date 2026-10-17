OIC Ministers Address Regional Crises, Economic Cooperation in Baghdad
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened in Baghdad on Saturday for the group’s 52nd session, focusing on regional conflicts, the Palestinian issue and stronger cooperation across the Islamic world.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi inaugurated the meeting, welcoming representatives as they gathered to discuss shared political and economic challenges.
Al-Zaidi said the Islamic world faces mounting pressures that require countries to respond collectively while adapting to economic, cultural and media changes.
“What we are witnessing in terms of crises at the regional and international levels calls for greater joint action to protect the interests of our peoples, serve the causes of our nation and ensure the future of our generations,” he said.
Addressing Palestine, the Iraqi premier reiterated that the issue remains central to the region’s ongoing conflict. He stressed that achieving justice for Palestinians and securing their rights are necessary for regional security and stability.
Al-Zaidi also highlighted the importance of maintaining open trade, safeguarding commercial routes and ensuring uninterrupted transportation through international corridors.
He unveiled an Iraqi proposal to improve integration among OIC members by linking energy networks, railway systems, transport infrastructure and digital communications. The plan also includes developing digital payment services and trade platforms, alongside closer coordination between industrial zones.
The initiative is intended to support security, stability and prosperity while improving member states’ capacity to manage shared crises and emerging challenges, he said.
The prime minister praised Pakistan’s efforts to ease regional tensions and called on OIC members to intensify diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability.
During the gathering, Iraq assumed the organization’s rotating presidency from Türkiye.
The two-day session is being held under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development.” Discussions include Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza and developments in other conflict areas across the Islamic world.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi inaugurated the meeting, welcoming representatives as they gathered to discuss shared political and economic challenges.
Al-Zaidi said the Islamic world faces mounting pressures that require countries to respond collectively while adapting to economic, cultural and media changes.
“What we are witnessing in terms of crises at the regional and international levels calls for greater joint action to protect the interests of our peoples, serve the causes of our nation and ensure the future of our generations,” he said.
Addressing Palestine, the Iraqi premier reiterated that the issue remains central to the region’s ongoing conflict. He stressed that achieving justice for Palestinians and securing their rights are necessary for regional security and stability.
Al-Zaidi also highlighted the importance of maintaining open trade, safeguarding commercial routes and ensuring uninterrupted transportation through international corridors.
He unveiled an Iraqi proposal to improve integration among OIC members by linking energy networks, railway systems, transport infrastructure and digital communications. The plan also includes developing digital payment services and trade platforms, alongside closer coordination between industrial zones.
The initiative is intended to support security, stability and prosperity while improving member states’ capacity to manage shared crises and emerging challenges, he said.
The prime minister praised Pakistan’s efforts to ease regional tensions and called on OIC members to intensify diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability.
During the gathering, Iraq assumed the organization’s rotating presidency from Türkiye.
The two-day session is being held under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development.” Discussions include Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza and developments in other conflict areas across the Islamic world.
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