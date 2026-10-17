Grief, Healing, And Hope Unfold In Neb Hayden's Footsteps On The Porch

Footsteps on the Porch: Behind every door... a story by Neb Hayden. Available now from Spines!

In his moving new book, a man finds redemption and human connection on the front porches of a quiet coastal town.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After losing his wife and teenage daughter in a tragic accident, a devastated father retreats to a quiet coastal town seeking a new beginning. Instead, taking a job as a mail carrier opens unexpected doors to human connection, healing, and redemption. Published by Spines, Neb Hayden's“Footsteps On the Porch” is a profound exploration of grief and the extraordinary stories hidden behind ordinary front doors.Following a devastating tragedy that claims his wife, Rebecca, and teenage daughter, Emily, Jake Kincaid leaves his successful career to start over in Beaufort, North Carolina, with his young son, Colby. Taking a job as a local mail carrier, Jake expects a quiet, mundane existence. However, guided by the wisdom of an elderly British woman named Miss Margaret, he discovers that his daily route is a lifeline for the isolated and forgotten. From offering a listening ear to lonely residents to stepping in to stop a prominent community member's domestic abuse, Jake finds that his own healing is intimately tied to serving his community. The story delves into the pain of loss, the struggle to forgive, and the terrifying vulnerability of opening one's heart to a second chance at love with Miss Margaret's granddaughter, Maggie..A Journey Through Grief: An authentic look at the complexities of mourning and the long road to emotional recovery for a father and son..The Power of Connection: Shows how small acts of kindness and a listening ear can transform both the giver and the receiver..Second Chances: A touching narrative about overcoming past bitterness to embrace new love and purpose.Author Insight"If we allow our pain to become a friend rather than an enemy, it will shape and sharpen us as we face tough times in life," says author Neb Hayden, reflecting the emotional journey of his characters.“Footsteps On the Porch” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorNeb Hayden... a North Carolina native and former Alabama quarterback for Paul "Bear" Bryant, has spent his life seeking to give back to others what he has been given. Beginning with high school teenagers in Young Life, he and his family later moved to Washington, D.C., and worked within the political and business arenas. Across decades of travel, speaking, and writing, Neb's focus has always been to encourage leaders and restore relationships, not as ideals to admire, but realities to pursue. He is the author of When the Good News Gets Even Better and Walking with a Limp.Book Details.Title: Footsteps On the Porch: Behind every door... a story.Author: Neb Hayden.Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 979-8-90223-221-6.Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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Grief, Healing, and Hope Unfold in Neb Hayden's "Footsteps On the Porch" News Provided By Spines October 17, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion



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