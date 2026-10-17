Inland Empire Black Physicians Urge Winter Vaccination To Protect Communities

The J.W. Vines Foundation board members and leadership team include, left to Right: Dr. Anthony Fenison, Dr. Leita Harris, Dr. Ernest Levister, Foundation President, Dr. A.J. Rogers, Kamie Taylor, Medical Society President, Dr. Michael Nduati.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As cooler weather arrives and respiratory illness season begins, the J.W. Vines Medical Society, which represents Black physicians across the region, encourages Inland Empire residents to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall, before cases typically rise during the holidays and winter months.For years, Black Americans have experienced higher rates of hospitalization and death from both influenza and COVID-19, while also having lower vaccination rates than many other groups.Health experts point to several reasons: higher rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure; gaps in access to regular care; and a long-standing mistrust rooted in real past mistreatment by the medical system.Flu and updated COVID vaccinations can minimize the risks of serious upper respiratory tract disease, particularly in high-risk populations, those with comorbidities," said A.J. Rogers, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon in Riverside and a president of the J.W. Vines Medical Foundation.Timing matters. The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become fully protective, so getting vaccinated in October and November means protection before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other family gatherings. Residents can generally get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations during the same visit.Vaccination is especially important for adults 65 and older, people living with chronic health conditions, and anyone who cares for young children or elderly relatives. Because federal guidance on COVID-19 vaccines has changed in recent months, residents are encouraged to talk with their doctor or pharmacist about which vaccines are right for them, and whether insurance pays for them.Our community deserves good information from people it can trust. As Black physicians, we are here to give families honest answers so they can make the best choice for themselves and the people they love," said Michael N. Nduati, MD, MBA, MPH, FAAFP, President of the J.W. Vines Medical Society.Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at most doctor's offices, local pharmacies and community health clinics. Residents can also contact Riverside University Health System, Public Health or the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health for low-cost and no-cost options. To find a Black physician in the Inland Empire, visit VinesMedical.About the J.W. Vines Medical SocietyChartered in 1987, the J.W. Vines Medical Society is a nonprofit organization supporting Black physicians and medical students throughout the Inland Empire. A component society of the National Medical Association and the Golden State Medical Association, it provides mentoring and educational opportunities and works to improve health outcomes in the communities its members serve. Its affiliated J.W. Vines Foundation, established in 2001, offers mentoring and physician shadowing to college pre-medical students pursuing careers in medicine.

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Inland Empire Black Physicians Urge Winter Vaccination to Protect Communities News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 17, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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