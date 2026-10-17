New Supernatural Thriller 'The Unholy Icon' Blurs The Line Between The Sacred And The Profane

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Set against the backdrop of Pittsburgh's rich religious architecture, The Unholy Icon offers readers a fast-paced, supernatural thriller that pits ordinary individuals against extraordinary evil. Published by Spines, this dark and suspenseful novel reveals a hidden shadow world where faith, power, and demonic deception violently collide in a battle for humanity's soul.The Unholy Icon weaves a sprawling narrative that explores the boundaries of good and evil through the lives of seemingly ordinary citizens. In the heart of Pittsburgh, an ancient and powerful relic is hidden within Saint Anthony's Chapel, a sacred space curated by the steadfast Brother Theo. When dark, supernatural forces begin to infect the city, possessing individuals and orchestrating unspeakable tragedies, a small group of unlikely heroes is drawn into the conflict. Among them are Sister Dolores Whalen, a nun struggling with her own doubts, and two young girls, Sarah and Justinta, who exhibit profound spiritual gifts in the face of terror. Together, they must protect the holy relic from a deeply sinister political conspiracy and a demonic legion determined to plunge humanity into eternal darkness. The narrative carefully balances intense suspense with profound theological concepts, presenting a fictionalized but respectful exploration of religious traditions. Rodia's work challenges readers to consider the unseen guardians that walk among us and the devastating power of the profane when left unchecked.The Highlights:Atmospheric Setting: The narrative utilizes the historical and architectural religious depth of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, anchoring the supernatural events in a grounded, atmospheric reality that enhances the suspense.High-Stakes Conflict: Characters are thrust into a relentless battle against ancient evil, facing both human corruption and demonic entities disguised as ordinary people. The story emphasizes that anyone can be called to fight against darkness.Themes of Faith and Redemption: The novel explores deep themes of redemption, the presence of unseen spiritual guardians, and the enduring power of faith when confronted with overwhelming supernatural adversity.“The Unholy Icon” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author:Patrick Alexander Rodia is a compelling storyteller known for blending dark fantasy, supernatural horror, and thriller elements into captivating fiction. Drawing on rich historical, architectural, and religious landscapes, his writing actively explores the complex dynamics of good versus evil and the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit.Book DetailsTitle: The Unholy IconAuthor: Patrick Alexander RodiaPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90549-755-1Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Elizabete Cipul

Spines

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New Supernatural Thriller 'The Unholy Icon' Blurs the Line Between the Sacred and the Profane News Provided By Spines October 17, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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