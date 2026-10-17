Activist Legal Announces Promotion Of Michael Brown To Chief Technology Officer

Brown will oversee technology strategy, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and continued development of the organization's online platforms.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Activist Legal announced today the promotion of Michael Brown to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a leadership position responsible for overseeing the organization's technology strategy, digital infrastructure, and ongoing technological development.In his new role, Brown will focus on strengthening Activist Legal's technology operations, improving the performance and reliability of its digital platforms, and supporting the organization's continued growth through technology-driven solutions.The appointment reflects Activist Legal's emphasis on maintaining a modern, secure, and scalable technology infrastructure.Expanding Technology LeadershipAs Chief Technology Officer, Brown's responsibilities will include overseeing website infrastructure, information security, systems administration, technology integration, and the development of digital tools intended to improve operational efficiency.His role will also involve evaluating emerging technologies, strengthening data management practices, and supporting the organization's ability to adapt to changing technological requirements.Technology plays an increasingly important role in how legal information is researched, organized, published, and made accessible to the public. Activist Legal's digital operations support its publication of legal news, analysis, and educational resources covering matters of public interest.Brown's promotion establishes a dedicated executive leadership role for coordinating these technological priorities.Supporting Continued Digital DevelopmentActivist Legal continues to develop its online presence, including its publication at .The organization publishes coverage addressing legal developments, consumer rights, institutional accountability, and complex legal processes affecting individuals and businesses.As CTO, Brown will help guide the technology supporting these activities, with an emphasis on system reliability, security, accessibility, and long-term scalability.His responsibilities will include identifying opportunities to modernize existing systems while maintaining the stability of the organization's current digital operations.

Rachel Bennett

Activist Legal

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Activist Legal Announces Promotion of Michael Brown to Chief Technology Officer News Provided By Activist Legal October 17, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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