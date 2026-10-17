Victoria Litteral Places 2Nd, Brokerage 3Rd In Brainerd Lakes Area Awards

Victoria Litteral, broker associate with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Exclusive in Nisswa, placed second for Best Real Estate Agent in the 2026 Best of the Best Brainerd Lakes Area awards.

Brainerd Lakes readers voted the newly named broker associate second among 22 finalists for Best Real Estate Agent, and her brokerage third among agencies.

- Victoria Litteral, Broker AssociateNISSWA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Victoria Litteral, a broker associate with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Exclusive in Nisswa, has earned second place for Best Real Estate Agent in the 2026 Best of the Best Brainerd Lakes Area awards presented by the Brainerd Dispatch. The brokerage placed third in the real estate agency category. The Brainerd Dispatch published the results on October 14, 2026.Twenty-two real estate professionals in the Brainerd Lakes area reached the finalist round in the Best Real Estate Agent category. Associate broker Dan Schueller was also among them, putting two finalists from the same Nisswa office on the ballot.The Best of the Best program is decided entirely by readers rather than an industry panel. Community members submitted nominations between June 1 and June 14, 2026, and the leading nominees in each category advanced to a month of open voting throughout July. Results are published on the Best of the Midwest website and in a commemorative magazine.The award adds to a year of progression for Litteral. In September 2026 she earned her real estate broker license, a level beyond the real estate agent tier that carries added training in contract law, agency duties, trust account handling and transaction oversight. The promotion gives her a wider role in structuring and reviewing transactions for the firm's clients."The license was mine to earn and the ranking was not," Litteral said. "One of them I studied for. The other one happened because people felt that I deserved it through my actions of service."While building her career, Litteral also spent time as a mortgage loan originator, adding a perspective on the financing side of transactions that many agents don't have. She walks buyers through pricing and options for lending before they tour homes because financing problems can cost buyers both time and negotiating leverage. She helps sellers weigh the financing strength behind competing offers rather than the headline number alone."Having two people from one office on that ballot says more about the team than it does about either of us," Schueller said. "Victoria reads a transaction the way a lender reads it. That is a different skill than selling, and it is the one that decides whether a deal actually closes."The brokerage pairs that work with written risk reduction programs for buyers and sellers, including a guaranteed sale option and a seller cancellation guarantee. All incentives and guarantees must be agreed upon and in writing.The agency primarily serves lakeshore and residential clients across Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin, Hubbard and surrounding counties, where complex shoreland, dock, septic and lake association rules make local expertise especially valuable.Furthermore, the brokerage and its team support local causes through a Go Serve Bigmission, with a focus on Homeless and Wounded Warriors - MN and the Nisswa police and fire departments.ABOUT YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY EXCLUSIVEYour Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Exclusive is a real estate brokerage based in Nisswa, Minnesota, serving dozens of communities across North Central Minnesota. The team specializes in lakefront property, land, and residential real estate throughout the Brainerd Lakes area and is known locally for its written seller and buyer guarantee programs. The office is located at 24199 State Highway 371, Unit 4, Nisswa, MN 56468. Learn more at###

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Victoria Litteral Places 2nd, Brokerage 3rd in Brainerd Lakes Area Awards News Provided By 714web October 17, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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