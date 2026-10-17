Strativera Named A Top Digital Marketing Company By Selectedfirms

New Jersey B2B digital marketing, SEO/GEO, and revenue operations agency recognized on SelectedFirms' 2026 list of leading digital marketing companies

- Janae Tanner, Co-Founder and VP of Growth and Client Success, Strativera

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strativera LLC, a principal-led B2B digital marketing, SEO/GEO, and revenue operations agency headquartered in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey, today announced that it has been named a Top Digital Marketing Company for 2026 by SelectedFirms.

SelectedFirms is a B2B research and review platform that ranks agencies in digital marketing, IT services, eCommerce, and web development. Its rankings are based on an evaluation methodology that scores agency expertise, market presence, and credibility, supported by client reviews the platform verifies before publishing. The digital marketing category lists more than 8,000 agencies worldwide.

Founded in June 2025, Strativera serves growth-stage, mid-market, and private-equity-backed companies nationwide. The firm's services span search engine optimization and generative engine optimization (GEO), paid media, lifecycle marketing, and revenue operations, including CRM architecture, attribution, and pipeline reporting. Its model pairs senior-led strategy with hands-on execution and measures marketing performance against pipeline and revenue rather than activity.

"Buyers are evaluating agencies the way they evaluate any other vendor: on evidence," said Janae Tanner, Co-Founder and Vice President of Growth and Client Success at Strativera. "An independent listing from SelectedFirms gives a prospect something to check before they ever speak with us. It also raises the bar internally. Senior people doing the work, visibility in Google and in AI assistants, and marketing that is accountable to revenue are what earned this, and they are what our clients will keep getting."

Since its founding, Strativera has served clients across 17+ industries and contributed more than $104 million in net new revenue for them.

The company's full announcement, including the SelectedFirms badge, is available on the Strativera website.

About Strativera

Strativera LLC is a principal-led B2B digital marketing, SEO/GEO, and revenue operations agency headquartered in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey, with offices in Manahawkin, New Jersey, and the Tampa, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada areas. The firm helps growth-stage, mid-market, and private-equity-backed companies acquire customers, convert revenue, and operate leaner through SEO and AI-search visibility, paid media, lifecycle marketing, and revenue operations. Strativera also operates Studio5 Promotions, a promotional products and large-format display division. Learn more at strativera.

About SelectedFirms

SelectedFirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform that helps businesses find and compare agencies in digital marketing, IT services, eCommerce, and web development. Its rankings draw on verified client reviews and an evaluation methodology that scores agency expertise, market presence, and credibility. Learn more at selectedfirms.



Janae Tanner

Strativera

+1 (856) 380-0416

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Strativera Named a Top Digital Marketing Company by SelectedFirms News Provided By Strativera October 17, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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