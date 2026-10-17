Martinique Joins Villas Of Distinction's Luxury Villa Portfolio

A living area opens onto the pool terrace at Caribbean Serenity in Martinique. Photo credit: Carefree Caribbean

Sun loungers line the pool deck of Caribbean Serenity, a member of Villas of Distinction in Martinique. Photo credit: Carefree Caribbean

New collection expands access to the French Caribbean for discerning travelers

FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Martinique has joined the luxury villa portfolio of Villas of Distinction, offering travelers a curated collection of private villas and personalized concierge services on the island.The addition places Martinique alongside other destinations in Villas of Distinction's portfolio and introduces the island to travelers seeking privacy, space and highly personalized stays. The collection currently includes 21 villas across eight locations in Martinique, including Le François, Le Vauclin, Le Robert, Grande Anse d'Arlet and Plage du Diamant. Villa options range from intimate retreats to larger properties designed for families and groups, with features including private pools, outdoor living spaces and ocean views.“Martinique is an exciting addition to the Villas of Distinction portfolio, and I'm thrilled to see us expand into such a unique destination,” said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Villas of Distinction.“The island has so much for travelers to discover, with incredible food and culture, beautiful landscapes and truly distinctive villa experiences. We're pleased to offer our guests another way to experience the Caribbean and look forward to introducing more travelers to everything Martinique has to offer.”For Martinique, the partnership reflects the destination's growing appeal among travelers looking beyond traditional hotel stays and seeking accommodations that allow them to experience the island at their own pace.“Martinique offers a compelling blend of French sophistication, rich Creole culture, exceptional cuisine and diverse landscapes, making it particularly well suited to the villa experience,” said Muriel Wiltord, director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority.“The addition of Martinique to the Villas of Distinction portfolio gives travelers looking for privacy, flexibility and memorable experiences more options to discover the island.”Villas of Distinction's Martinique collection provides visitors with a private base from which to explore the island's contrasting landscapes and experiences. The portfolio highlights locations along both the Caribbean and Atlantic coasts, offering access to beaches, boating, water sports and the island's natural and cultural attractions.Guests can also take advantage of Villas of Distinction's personal Villa Concierge service, Carefree Caribbean, with assistance available for arranging private chefs, boat charters, snorkeling and diving excursions, rum tastings, guided hikes, transportation and other experiences during their stay.The partnership further supports Martinique's positioning as a destination where travelers can combine the comforts of a private villa with opportunities to explore the island's character, from its French-Creole culinary traditions and world-renowned agricultural rum to its beaches, volcanic landscapes, coastal villages and outdoor experiences.The Martinique collection on Villas of Distinction is available at .About MartiniqueMartinique, often referred to as the Caribbean island with French flair, the Isle of Flowers, the Rum Capital of the World, and the Isle of the famed poet Aimé Césaire, ranks among the world's most enchanting destinations. As an overseas region of France, it features modern and reliable infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, utilities, hospitals and telecommunications services on par with any other part of the European Union.The island's unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, lush rainforests and more than 80 miles of hiking trails and waterfalls make it one of the Caribbean's premier natural wonders. This unique blend of modern conveniences, pristine nature and rich cultural heritage has earned Martinique several prestigious distinctions in recent years. It was featured on The New York Times'“52 Places to Go in 2023” list, named“Best Caribbean Destination” by About, and recognized as the“Top Caribbean Island for Delectable Dining” by Caribbean Travel & Life. The Bay of Fort-de-France, fronting the island's vibrant capital, was also inducted into The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.Adding to its prestige, Martinique was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2021, while the Volcanoes and Forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023. The island's iconic yole tradition has also earned UNESCO recognition, with its safeguarding practices selected for UNESCO's Register of Good Safeguarding Practices. A destination like no other - Martinique c'est magnifique!For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" martiniqu.

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

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Martinique Joins Villas of Distinction's Luxury Villa Portfolio News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 17, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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