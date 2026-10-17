Carnival Corporation Supports Young Tourism Leaders At SOTIC 2026

Youth Congress judges, from left, Jim Brody of Tripscout, Marie McKenzie of Carnival Corporation and Jill Stone of Blue Group Media evaluate student presentations at SOTIC 2026 in Georgetown, Guyana.

Marie McKenzie, senior vice president of government and destination affairs for Carnival Corporation (left), and Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO secretary-general and CEO, applaud the Regional Tourism Youth Congress winners onstage at SOTIC 2026 in Georgetown, Guyana.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), the world's largest cruise company, strengthened its support of Caribbean tourism and young people as the lead sponsor of the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) Regional Tourism Youth Congress.The company also provided the first-place prize for Amarni Webster, 15, of Anguilla, who was named the 2026 Youth Congress winner.Held Oct. 8 as part of the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Guyana, the congress brought together students from across the Caribbean to present their perspectives on issues affecting regional tourism and share ideas for the industry's future.Marie McKenzie, senior vice president of government and destination affairs for Carnival Corporation, served as chief judge for the Youth Congress. She was joined by Jill Stone, founder and CEO of Blue Group Media, and Jim Brody, vice president of destination partnerships at Tripscout, in evaluating the students' presentations.﻿For McKenzie, the opportunity to sit with young people who are already thinking seriously about the region's tourism industry was an important part of Carnival Corporation's participation in SOTIC.“It has been a privilege to serve as chief judge today, representing Carnival Corporation, and to hear from these remarkable young tourism leaders,” McKenzie said.“The strength of their ideas made choosing a winner especially difficult. From one Caribbean leader to the next generation of Caribbean leaders, never underestimate your ideas, your voice or your ability to make a difference.”Carnival Corporation, in partnership with Acordis International Corporation, also donated a laptop to support the winning student's continued education, with Philcher Grant, Carnival's director of public and community affairs, making the presentation during the Youth Congress. The contributions reflect Carnival Corporation's ongoing involvement in the Caribbean and its interest in supporting young people who will eventually become part of the region's tourism workforce and leadership.The Youth Congress is a longstanding feature of SOTIC, bringing together students from CTO member countries to debate tourism-related issues, develop their public speaking skills and consider the challenges and opportunities facing the Caribbean tourism industry.Carnival Corporation has supported the Youth Congress as part of its broader engagement with CTO and the Caribbean tourism sector, recognizing the value of giving young people a voice in conversations about the industry they will inherit.PHOTO CAPTION: Carnival Corporation's Philcher Grant and Marie McKenzie, at left, join Regional Tourism Youth Congress 2026 participants and CTO officials Thursday at SOTIC 2026 in Georgetown, Guyana. Seated in front, from left, are second-place finisher Raia Cargill of The Bahamas, winner Amarni Webster of Anguilla and third-place finisher Jahneil McKenzie of Barbados.About Carnival CorporationCarnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation Ltd. trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is a member of the S&P 500.For more information, please visit , , , , , , , , and .

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

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Carnival Corporation supports young tourism leaders at SOTIC 2026 News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 17, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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