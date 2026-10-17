NVT Phybridge Intends To Acquire Nitek Assets, Strengthening Commitment To Customers

The strategic acquisition will bring Nitek's connectivity solutions into NVT Phybridge's portfolio, giving customers and partners continuity and growth.

- John Croce, CEO and Founder of NVT PhybridgeOAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NVT Phybridge, a globally recognized innovator in Power over Ethernet (PoE) and long-reach network connectivity solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Nitek, an established provider of video transmission and network connectivity technologies serving the physical security industry.The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2026, subject to satisfactory due diligence, completion of customary closing conditions, and execution of a purchase agreement.The planned acquisition represents an important step in NVT Phybridge's commitment to supporting the global security and networking industry with innovative, reliable, and cost-effective connectivity solutions.A Stronger Future for Nitek Customers and PartnersFor years, Nitek has provided connectivity technologies that security integrators, distributors, and end users use to support video surveillance and network infrastructure applications.With the planned acquisition, NVT Phybridge intends to build on that foundation by providing Nitek customers and partners with access to an established technology company with global operations, engineering expertise, and a proven history of supporting mission-critical security and networking deployments.The message to Nitek customers and partners is clear: Nitek's legacy of connectivity innovation has an opportunity to continue and grow with the support of NVT Phybridge.Following closing, NVT Phybridge intends to prioritize:Product continuity: Supporting established Nitek product lines and addressing ongoing customer requirements, subject to product availability and portfolio review.Customer and channel confidence: Providing clear communication and a dependable transition for distributors, resellers, integrators, and end users.Technical expertise: Bringing NVT Phybridge's engineering and networking experience to the combined product portfolio.Global market opportunities: Leveraging NVT Phybridge's established international sales and distribution relationships to introduce Nitek solutions to additional markets.Long-term innovation: Evaluating opportunities to enhance and evolve connectivity solutions as security and networking technologies advance.Combining Two Companies with a Shared Understanding of Network InfrastructureNVT Phybridge has established a global reputation for helping organizations modernize their IP infrastructure while overcoming the distance, cabling, cost, and complexity limitations associated with traditional network switches.Its patented PoE innovations have been deployed by thousands of organizations worldwide, including the White House, NASA, government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and major commercial enterprises.The addition of Nitek's connectivity technologies will further broaden the range of solutions available to security and networking professionals, particularly those seeking practical alternatives to costly infrastructure replacement."Our decision to acquire Nitek's assets is driven by our belief in the value of its technology, its customers, and the relationships built over many years," said John Croce, CEO and Founder of NVT Phybridge."We recognize that customers and channel partners depend on these products to support important security and networking applications. Our intention is to provide them with confidence in the future, backed by an established global technology company with the expertise, resources, and commitment to serve this industry."Croce continued:"At NVT Phybridge, we believe the best technology strategies deliver better outcomes with less cost, complexity, and disruption. Nitek's solutions complement that philosophy. We see an opportunity not only to support existing customers but also to introduce these technologies to new customers and markets through our global relationships."Supporting the Security Industry's Continued EvolutionAs organizations transition from legacy analog systems to increasingly sophisticated IP-based security and communication platforms, the underlying network infrastructure remains a critical factor in project success.NVT Phybridge believes the addition of Nitek's technologies will strengthen its ability to help integrators and end users address a broader range of connectivity requirements, including extending network reach, leveraging existing infrastructure, and improving the economics of IP modernization.The company's broader vision is to help the security and networking industry move beyond traditional infrastructure limitations and adopt more efficient, flexible, and sustainable network strategies.Next Steps and Customer CommunicationUntil the transaction closes, Nitek and NVT Phybridge will continue to operate independently.Following closing, NVT Phybridge plans to communicate directly with Nitek's customers, distributors, and integration partners regarding product availability, ordering processes, technical support, and the transition of relevant business activities.NVT Phybridge is committed to making customer and partner communication a priority throughout the transition."We want every Nitek customer and partner to know that we value their business and look forward to earning their continued trust," added Croce. "We believe this transaction creates an opportunity to build on Nitek's history while offering customers the confidence of a stronger, globally established technology partner."About NVT PhybridgeNVT Phybridge is a Canadian-owned technology innovator specializing in Power over Ethernet and long-reach networking solutions that help organizations simplify and accelerate digital transformation. Invented and manufactured in Ontario, Canada, its award-winning networking innovations enable organizations to deploy IP devices over new or existing cabling infrastructure while reducing network complexity, installation costs, environmental impact, and business disruption. NVT Phybridge solutions have been adopted by thousands of organizations worldwide across government, healthcare, education, hospitality, transportation, enterprise, and physical security markets.For more information, visit .About NitekNitek is an established provider of video transmission, Ethernet extension, and connectivity solutions serving the physical security and networking industries. Its products have supported security integrators and end users in extending connectivity and addressing challenging infrastructure requirements.Forward-Looking Statements: This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated acquisition, expected closing date, future product support, and business integration. Completion of the transaction remains subject to applicable closing conditions. Actual outcomes may differ from current expectations.

Zachary Smith

NVT Phybridge

+1 905-901-3633

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NVT Phybridge Intends to Acquire Nitek Assets, Strengthening Commitment to Customers News Provided By SmartSites October 17, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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