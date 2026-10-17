Rajpal Yadav Calls Wife Radha 'The Diamond Of The Family' In A Sweet Birthday Wish

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav called his wife Radha 'the diamond of the family' in a sweet birthday wish for her on social media.

On Saturday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor dropped an adorable couple photograph with his better half and thanked his stars for having someone like her in his life.

He revealed that even after going through so much with him, she did not leave his side and stood firmly by him like a rock.

Rajpal shared on his official handle, "Mata-Pita, Guru (Dadda), mere andar ke Manoranjan Kumar (MRK) aur Param Pita Parmeshwar, Parmatma roopi Brahmand ke baad, agar meri zindagi mein kisi ka sabse bada karz hai, toh woh hai meri dear Radha ka Is karz ko main hriday se, khushi-khushi hamesha ke liye sweekar karta hoon aur is baat par proud bhi feel karta hoon ki tum meri zindagi mein aayi. Zindagi ki aapadhaapi ke har mod par, har mushkil ghadi mein, bina aapaa khoye, tumne mera saath kabhi nahi chhoda. (sic)."

"Mere saath itna sab kuch sehne ke baad bhi, tumne mere parivaar ke bachchon ko achhe se padhaya-likhaya aur unhe zindagi ki seekh di. Yeh sapna mera tha, lekin ise poora tumne kiya. Aaj tak tumne mujhse apne liye kuch bhi nahi maanga, balki apna sab kuch mere aur mere parivaar ki khushiyon ke liye nyochhaavar kar diya," he went on to add.

Praising Radha, he shared, "Sach mein, YOU ARE A DIAMOND IN OUR FAMILY".

"Is sab ke liye main jeevan bhar tumhara aabhari tha, aabhari hoon aur hamesha aabhari rahoonga. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SWEETHEART! Love you forever, meri jaan Radha!," Rajpal concluded the emotional birthday post.

For those who do not know, Rajpal's first wife, Karuna, unfortunately passed away shortly after childbirth. He has a daughter with him, Jyoti.

Later, he married Radha, with whom he has two daughters - Harshita and Rehanshi.