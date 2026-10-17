22-Year-Old Gurugram Man Found Dead Inside Park In Delhi's RK Puram

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) A 22-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances with injury marks inside a park in Delhi's R.K. Puram early on Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vivek, a resident of Haryana's Gurugram.

Officials said Vivek had come to a relative's home in R.K. Puram from Gurugram two days ago. Upon receiving the information, police and the forensic teams arrived at the spot. They are currently investigating the scene.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said. They added that the circumstances of the death can only be determined after the post-mortem report.

Police are scanning Vivek's phone records and digital footprints to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the family members, Vivek was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the park. They said that the body has not been handed over to them yet as the investigation is still going on.

"I don't know what happened to my son. I live in Gurugram. Today, I received a call from my nephew informing me about Vivek's death. I don't know what could have happened all of a sudden. I hope to receive justice soon," Renu, Vivek's mother, told reporters.

Police said that an investigation has been launched and further details will be ascertained once the post-mortem report comes.

This comes close on the heels of another murder in Delhi. On Wednesday, Shahid Hussain, a resident of Jamia Nagar, was stabbed to death by four bike-borne men.

The incident occurred in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. The four men killed Hussain in connection with an old rivalry inside the Tihar Jail dating back to 2025.

Hussain was listed as a bad character and was recently released from jail. Police have arrested four men on Friday and launched an investigation.