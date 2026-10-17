Scindia Reviews Proposed Hospital Project During Three-Day Visit To MP

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inspected the site of a proposed hospital in Chanderi and directed officials to ensure quality construction and timely completion of the project during his three-day visit to the Guna Lok Sabha constituency.

Scindia, who is visiting the constituency from October 16 to 18, reviewed the proposed infrastructure and sought an update from officials on its progress.

The hospital is planned to improve access to medical services for residents of Chanderi and surrounding areas.

The proposed facility will have outpatient department (OPD) rooms, an operation theatre, a labour room, pre- and post-operative wards, an emergency ward and an X-ray room, besides other essential medical facilities.

The plan also includes a five-bed neonatal care unit, vaccination facilities and a waiting area.

A 40-bed main ward, doctors' duty rooms and a meeting room are proposed on the first floor.

During the inspection, Scindia stressed the need for regular monitoring of construction work and adherence to quality standards.

He directed officials to ensure that the project progresses according to the prescribed schedule.

The hospital is expected to provide residents with access to a wider range of healthcare services closer to home and reduce the need to travel to distant places for treatment.

The proposed facilities for emergency care, childbirth and newborn treatment are expected to address some of the key healthcare needs of the region.

On Saturday, his schedule also included meetings with local communities, a programme organised by the Lodhi community in Maholi, village meetings in the Semarkhedi and Dhakoni areas, and development-related events in Ashoknagar.

On the final day of the visit, Scindia is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a theme road and other city beautification projects in Ashoknagar, a skill development centre at the Government Law College and a sewage treatment plant in Shadora.

He is also scheduled to interact with disaster-response volunteers and distribute disaster management kits.