CM Vijay Mourns 'Irreplaceable Loss' Of Music Composer Deva

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 17 (ANI): Tamil Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has offered his heartfelt tributes to late music composer Deva, expressing deep shock and sorrow.“Upon learning of the passing of Thiru. Deva, the unique music composer of Tamil cinema who captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs, the "Theni Breeze of Melody," I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow,” read a statement on the official social media handle of Tamil Nadu CMO.

CM Vijay remembered the veteran composer's musical legacy, adding,“Deva, who received numerous awards including Kalaimamani, his musical journey and songs will forever endure in the history of film music. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family members grieving the loss of music composer Thiru. Deva, as well as to his relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and music lovers.”

Tributes Pour In From Dignitaries

Veteran Tamil music composer Deva, renowned for his 'Gaana' songs, has passed away on Saturday. Tributes have been pouring in for him across social media platforms, with political leaders, celebrities, and fans remembering his work.

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the residence of veteran music composer Deva to pay his last respects.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also arrived at Deva's residence in Chennai's T Nagar to pay his final tributes.

State Honours for Veteran Composer

To honour the late music composer, the Tamil Nadu government will accord state honours.“The Government will accord State Honours to the final journey of Music Composer Mr. Deva. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay announces,” the Tamil Nadu CMO said.

A Prolific Musical Legacy

The late music composer Deva predominantly worked in Tamil cinema, making music for more than 400 films. He also composed music for Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Deva famously composed the iconic title card music for superstar Rajinikanth, which has been consistently used for the actor's film introductions.

Deva was born on November 20, 1950. (ANI)

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