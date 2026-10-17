Houthi Shelling Kills Civilians, Wounds Others in Yemen’s Taiz
(MENAFN) Three civilians, including two women, were killed and five others wounded in Houthi shelling across Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province, according to a government-affiliated office.
The Office of Siege Affairs in Taiz said late Friday that the fatalities occurred when Houthi forces shelled the Sabir al-Mawadim district south of the province. The victims were identified as Safwan Saeed Obeid, 28, Asia Abdulsamad Saeed Ahmed, 55, and Safiya Hazza Saif al-Baadani.
The office also reported separate bombardments in the al-Shaqab area south of Taiz and Aqaqa to the west, leaving five civilians injured, including two women.
Separately, the Yemeni army said it had thwarted a major Houthi offensive on the al-Shaqab front south of Taiz on Friday. The army reported that the fighting lasted approximately eight hours, during which 16 Houthi fighters were killed and others wounded, according to the Taiz Military Axis.
The military also said it conducted airstrikes against Houthi positions at the al-Hangar checkpoint and the al-Maqbaba and al-Kamil hills in the al-Dabab area west of Taiz.
According to the army, the strikes additionally targeted Houthi reinforcements, weapons and military equipment east of the al-Shaqab front. The Houthis had not immediately responded to these claims.
The latest clashes come amid a military escalation that began in July, marking the most significant deterioration in security since a period of relative calm followed a United Nations-brokered truce that came into effect in April 2022.
Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.
The Office of Siege Affairs in Taiz said late Friday that the fatalities occurred when Houthi forces shelled the Sabir al-Mawadim district south of the province. The victims were identified as Safwan Saeed Obeid, 28, Asia Abdulsamad Saeed Ahmed, 55, and Safiya Hazza Saif al-Baadani.
The office also reported separate bombardments in the al-Shaqab area south of Taiz and Aqaqa to the west, leaving five civilians injured, including two women.
Separately, the Yemeni army said it had thwarted a major Houthi offensive on the al-Shaqab front south of Taiz on Friday. The army reported that the fighting lasted approximately eight hours, during which 16 Houthi fighters were killed and others wounded, according to the Taiz Military Axis.
The military also said it conducted airstrikes against Houthi positions at the al-Hangar checkpoint and the al-Maqbaba and al-Kamil hills in the al-Dabab area west of Taiz.
According to the army, the strikes additionally targeted Houthi reinforcements, weapons and military equipment east of the al-Shaqab front. The Houthis had not immediately responded to these claims.
The latest clashes come amid a military escalation that began in July, marking the most significant deterioration in security since a period of relative calm followed a United Nations-brokered truce that came into effect in April 2022.
Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.
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