Tanker Struck by Unknown Projectile Off Saudi Coast
(MENAFN) A tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile in waters northeast of Saudi Arabia, according to a maritime security report released Saturday.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said it received a delayed notification of the incident, which reportedly took place at 09:00 GMT on Friday, approximately 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl.
Information provided by the vessel’s company security officer indicated that all crew members were safe and had been evacuated from the ship.
No environmental damage had been reported at the time the incident was disclosed. Further details about the circumstances of the strike were not immediately available.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said it received a delayed notification of the incident, which reportedly took place at 09:00 GMT on Friday, approximately 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl.
Information provided by the vessel’s company security officer indicated that all crew members were safe and had been evacuated from the ship.
No environmental damage had been reported at the time the incident was disclosed. Further details about the circumstances of the strike were not immediately available.
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