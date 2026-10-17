Russian Strikes Kill Civilian, Injure Dozens Across Ukraine
(MENAFN) At least one person was killed and 24 others wounded in Ukraine on Saturday as Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged overnight attacks, according to regional officials and military statements.
In the southern Kherson region, a Russian airstrike killed one person and injured 19 others, regional military administration chief Oleksandr Prokudin said in a Telegram post.
Five more people were injured in an attack on a residential neighborhood in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where several apartment buildings sustained damage and parked vehicles caught fire, regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin reported.
Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched more than 330 drones and missiles during the overnight assault. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted or neutralized 293 aerial targets.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its military carried out a “massive strike” against metallurgical plants, a transformer production facility and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr.
The ministry also claimed that Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 610 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014 in violation of international law, and the Black Sea.
The competing military claims could not be independently verified amid the continuing conflict.
In the southern Kherson region, a Russian airstrike killed one person and injured 19 others, regional military administration chief Oleksandr Prokudin said in a Telegram post.
Five more people were injured in an attack on a residential neighborhood in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where several apartment buildings sustained damage and parked vehicles caught fire, regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin reported.
Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched more than 330 drones and missiles during the overnight assault. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted or neutralized 293 aerial targets.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its military carried out a “massive strike” against metallurgical plants, a transformer production facility and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr.
The ministry also claimed that Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 610 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014 in violation of international law, and the Black Sea.
The competing military claims could not be independently verified amid the continuing conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment